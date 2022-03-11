 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MWC Tourney: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread (3-11-22)

Welcome to the semi-finals.

By MikeWittmann

San Diego State Aztecs v Utah State Aggies Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament as it continues today! Staff writers Alex Wright and Lute Moss will be on location providing as much coverage as they are allowed to do. Follow them on Twitter: @AlexWright1028 and @lute_moss

How To Watch:

Friday, March 11th

Boise State vs Wyoming (7:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State vs San Diego State (10:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 55%
    Boise State
    (15 votes)
  • 44%
    Wyoming
    (12 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 70%
    Colorado State
    (19 votes)
  • 29%
    San Diego State
    (8 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.

