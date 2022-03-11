2022 MWC NFL Combine Stock Report

The NFL Combine is the best showcase for all NFL hopefuls. Players train for months in preparation for this event and hope they can do well enough to jump on the radar of a few teams come draft day. Read below to see if the 12 Mountain West representatives were able to have a good or poor showing at the combine.

DT Jordan Jackson (Air Force)

Measurements: 6’ 4 1/2”, 294 lbs. Arms: 33 3/4”, Hands: 9 3/8”

40 time: N/A

Bench: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad: N/A

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.58

Synopsis: Jackson did not run at the Combine and it doesn’t appear as if he participated in any other drills either. It would make sense if he had some kind of injury. However, he was a player who needed a performance to get on the draft radars. Hopefully, he can participate in drills at his Pro Day.

Stock Report: DOWN

WR Khalil Shakir (Boise State)

Measurements: 6’ 0”, 196 lbs. Arms: 29”, Hands: 9 1/2”

40 time: 4.43

Bench: N/A

Vertical: 34.5

Broad: 124

3-cone: 7.28

20 shuttle: 4.21

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 6.18

Synopsis: At the Combine, Shakir did what he always does: impress. The label on him was quick but not fast, and he shattered that label with an impressive 40 time. Scouts are impressed with his route-running ability and ability to make difficult catches in traffic. Shakir’s performance should solidify him as a Day 2 pick.

Stock Report: UP

TE Trey McBride (Colorado State)

Measurements: 6’ 4”, 246 lbs. Arms: 32 1/2”, Hands: 10 1/8”

40 time: N/A

Bench: 18

Vertical: 33

Broad: 117

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 6.31

Synopsis: McBride’s draft stock was already sky-high and nothing that happened this weekend did anything to diminish that. He did not do the speed or agility drills, which probably kept his stock from falling but it is noteworthy. While there were some mixed reviews, most scouts still see him as a complete tight end and he is still at the top of most draft boards for the position.

Stock Report: EVEN

RB Ronnie Rivers (Fresno State)

Measurements: 5’ 7 1/2”, 195 lbs. Arms: 28”, Hands: 8 1/2”

40 time: 4.6

Bench: N/A

Vertical: 36.5

Broad: 119

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.58

Synopsis: Rivers had a fine showing in the aspects of the combine he participated in, and specifically showcased his talents as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. While he did not necessarily wow anyone with his showing, he did not do anything to diminish himself either. Rivers is the type of player who will likely be at his best at his Pro Day.

Stock Report: EVEN

QB Caron Strong (Nevada)

Measurements: 6’ 3”, 226 lbs. Arms: 32”, Hands: 9 1/8”

40 time: N/A

Bench: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad: N/A

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 6.19

Synopsis: Strong only did passing drills at the Combine, no testing. He showed great accuracy and arm strength on deep balls. However, there were mixed reviews from scouts and he wasn’t able to truly shine with his pre-snap reads and decision-making like he would in live reps. Also, whispers about his health are beginning to creep up more.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN

TE Cole Turner (Nevada)

Measurements: 6’ 6”, 246 lbs. Arms: 33”, Hands: 9 7/8”

40 time: 4.76

Bench: 17

Vertical: 27

Broad: 120

3-cone: 7.06

20 shuttle: 4.41

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.69

Synopsis: Turner did not blow anyone away with his testing numbers, but he should get credit for doing all the drills, which is becoming more of a rarity. His verticle jump leaves something to be desired, especially for someone whose calling card in college was fade routes and jump balls. Questions still remain concerning his blocking skills.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN

WR Romeo Doubs (Nevada)

Measurements: 6’ 2”, 201 lbs. Arms: 32 1/4”, Hands: 10”

40 time: N/A

Bench: N/A

Vertical: N/A

Broad: N/A

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.84

Synopsis: Doubs did no testing at the Combine, and the reason was unknown at this time. Given how many wide receivers moved up the draft board, it only makes sense that Doubs moved down. And unfortunately for him, he wasn’t that high up to being with. For someone who made his mark in college on go-routes, the question marks around his ability to separate from defensive backs loom large.

Stock Report: DOWN

RB Greg Bell (San Diego State)

Measurements: 5’ 10 1/2”, 201 lbs. Arms: 30 7/8”, Hands: 9 3/8”

40 time: N/A

Bench: 17

Vertical: 31

Broad: 120

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.55

Synopsis: Not running the 40 time is sure to raise some concern, even if it was for good reasons. For someone like Bell, who needs to stand out to scouts, it does not seem like he was able to do that this week. To be fair, Bell is more of a power-back and his best traits will show up in games or drills, which he can hopefully showcase in his Pro Day.

Stock Report: DOWN

TE Daniel Bellinger (San Diego State)

Measurements: 6’ 5”, 253 lbs. Arms: 32 1/2”, Hands: 10 1/8”

40 time: 4.63

Bench: 22

Vertical: 34.5

Broad: 125

3-cone: 7.05

20 shuttle: 4.47

60 shuttle:

NFL Prospect Grade: 6.16

Synopsis: Bellinger has a pretty impressive showing, and one of the best showings among all the MWC prospects. He definitely erased doubts about him being limited to just a blocking tight end. He finished in the top 7 in every category, top 4 in five of them, and he was first in the bench press. All of that displays he can translate well to the next level. All in all, it was hard for Bellinger to have a better showing than he did.

Stock Report: UP

OL William Dunkle (San Diego State)

Measurements: 6’ 5”, 328 lbs. Arms: 33 5/8”, Hands: 10 1/4”

40 time: 5.44

Bench: 25

Vertical: 26

Broad: 95

3-cone: 7.97

20 shuttle: 4.91

60 shuttle:

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.93

Synopsis: Dunkle was able to show how strong his strengths are and also how much his lacks in his other areas. Scouts were impressed with his skill set for run blocking, which is where he excelled for San Diego State. Plus, his size is a huge asset for him. However, his lack of athleticism was apparent, as can be seen with his speed and agility drills compared to others at his position. His stock didn’t plummet but it didn’t rise either.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN

OL Zach Thomas (San Diego State)

Measurements: 6’ 5”, 308 lbs. Arms: 33 7/8”, Hands: 10 1/4”

40 time: 4.96

Bench: 21

Vertical: 22.5

Broad: 107

3-cone: 7.4

20 shuttle: 4.65

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.85

Synopsis: Thomas did pretty well overall. A sub-5 40 time is a bit of an eye-opener and he did pretty well in the agility drills as well. He did not have a ton of people raving about him, and perhaps that was partly due to a noticeably low total on the bench. Overall, Thomas was more or less a middle-of-the-road offensive lineman at the Combine, which is nothing to slouch about.

Stock Report: EVEN

DL Cameron Thomas (San Diego State)

Measurements: 6’ 4”, 267 lbs. Arms: 32 1/2”, Hands: 10 1/4”

40 time: N/A

Bench: 24

Vertical: N/A

Broad: N/A

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 6.19

Synopsis: Thomas didn't do many drills but that seemed like it was by design given his higher prospect grade. If he was given guidance that didn't need to, that would make sense in this case. His stock is already pretty good so he may have kept his footing by not participating. As with everyone on this list, it’s hard to know what is going on behind the scenes, but Thomas did not seem to hurt his stock as much as others did by not participating.

Stock Report: EVEN

P Matt Araiza (San Diego State)

Measurements: 6’ 1”, 200 lbs. Arms: 30 1/2”, Hands: 9”

40 time: 4.68

Bench: N/A

Vertical: 32

Broad: 121

3-cone: N/A

20 shuttle: N/A

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 6.09

Synopsis: Araiza made a strong impression with his 40 time. People realized his athleticism in addition to his potential impact as a weapon in the punting game. If he can be mobile and be a decent threat to tackle, that’s a plus. Many teams seemed interested in interviewing him and picking his brain. He stock was already high going into the Combine, but Araiza was able to solidify it and even progress it.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

LB Chad Muma (Wyoming)

Measurements: 6’ 3”, 239 lbs. Arms: 31 5/8”, Hands: 10”

40 time: 4.63

Bench: 27

Vertical: 40

Broad: 129

3-cone: 7.06

20 shuttle: 4.28

60 shuttle: N/A

NFL Prospect Grade: 5.96

Synopsis: Muma showed exactly who he is at the Combine; a solid reliable linebacker who may lack top-tier athleticism but will be consistent and better than most. He was able to solidify his status as a likely second-tier linebacker by scoring in the top two-thirds of his position in most of the testing.

Stock Report: UP

