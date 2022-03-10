Mountaintop View 3-10-22

Jake Haener Focused on Building in 2022
The Draft Network’s profile on Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener is worth the read. Bulldogs are the likely favorite to win the conference come summer.
Rebels win the women’s final
THE @UNLVLadyRebels PUNCH THEIR TICKET TO @MarchMadnessWBB FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 20 YEARS!— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 10, 2022
2022 @MW_WBB CHAMPIONS FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER @UNLVathletics pic.twitter.com/Zjt0Zp25eJ
Latest Lunardi
March 9, 2022
Mountain West Madness kicked off yesterday
One down...on to the quarters!#BattleBorn // #PackParty pic.twitter.com/70h9K63f2V— Nevada Basketball (@NevadaHoops) March 9, 2022
Takin' care of business!— USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) March 9, 2022
See you TOMORROW Vegas!#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/qd9yfpskyx
MWC FINAL (OT): No. 6 Fresno State 69, No. 11 San Jose State 67 pic.twitter.com/jm8M9gKQBF— Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) March 10, 2022
Should Fresno fans be on lookout?
As USD basketball's job search revs up, one name keeps popping up that they will/should approach: Fresno State coach Justin Hutson. Makes sense. They want head coaching experience, he's a former SDSU assistant with deep SoCal recruiting ties, and his wife is SDSU women's coach.— Mark Zeigler (@sdutzeigler) March 9, 2022
