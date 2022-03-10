MWC Tourney: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread (3-10-22)

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament as it continues today! Staff writer Alex Wright will be providing as much coverage as they are allowing him on location. Follow him on Twitter: @AlexWright1028

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 10th

Boise State vs Nevada (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network Wyoming vs UNLV (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network Colorado State vs Utah State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network San Diego State vs Fresno State (9:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Who Will Win:

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 85% Boise State (6 votes)

14% Nevada (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? This poll is closed 78% Wyoming (11 votes)

21% UNLV (3 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? Colorado State

Utah State vote view results 85% Colorado State (12 votes)

14% Utah State (2 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win? San Diego State

Fresno State vote view results 86% San Diego State (13 votes)

13% Fresno State (2 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.