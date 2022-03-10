 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

MWC Tourney: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread (3-10-22)

New, 3 comments

The second round tips off today!

By MikeWittmann

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Diego State Aztecs v Utah State Aggies Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament as it continues today! Staff writer Alex Wright will be providing as much coverage as they are allowing him on location. Follow him on Twitter: @AlexWright1028

How To Watch:

Thursday, March 10th

Boise State vs Nevada (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

Wyoming vs UNLV (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

Colorado State vs Utah State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State vs Fresno State (9:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network

If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.

Who Will Win:

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 85%
    Boise State
    (6 votes)
  • 14%
    Nevada
    (1 vote)
7 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

This poll is closed

  • 78%
    Wyoming
    (11 votes)
  • 21%
    UNLV
    (3 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 85%
    Colorado State
    (12 votes)
  • 14%
    Utah State
    (2 votes)
14 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who will win?

view results
  • 86%
    San Diego State
    (13 votes)
  • 13%
    Fresno State
    (2 votes)
15 votes total Vote Now

Join the discussion in the comments section.

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...