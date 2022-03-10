MWC Tourney: How to Watch, Who Will Win, and Game Thread (3-10-22)

Be sure to watch the Mountain West Tournament as it continues today! Staff writer Alex Wright will be providing as much coverage as they are allowing him on location. Follow him on Twitter: @AlexWright1028
How To Watch:
Thursday, March 10th
Boise State vs Nevada (1:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
Wyoming vs UNLV (3:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
Colorado State vs Utah State (7:00 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
San Diego State vs Fresno State (9:30 PM MT) | Coverage: CBS Sports Network
If you need a link to watch the game, consider signing up for a free trial with fuboTV here or Paramount+ here.
Who Will Win:
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
85%
Boise State
-
14%
Nevada
Poll
Who will win?
This poll is closed
-
78%
Wyoming
-
21%
UNLV
Poll
Who will win?
-
85%
Colorado State
-
14%
Utah State
Poll
Who will win?
-
86%
San Diego State
-
13%
Fresno State
Join the discussion in the comments section.
Loading comments...