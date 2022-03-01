 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mountaintop View 3-1-2022.

AP Top 25, MW MBB POTW, Lunardi, Rothstein 45, MW WBB POTW, Bronco Softball, Aztec Baseball, Poll Time!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: San Diego State at Boise State

We head into the last week of regular season play in basketball as it continues to take top billing. So the links tilt towards the Roundball, but we do sprinkle in some items in other sports. Enjoy!

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

Boise State lurking, other MW teams getting votes.

MW MBB Players of the Week

Boise State sweeps the weekly awards.

Lunardi Bracketology (2-28 Edition)

Mountain West with 3 teams, San Diego State in bubble prior to game vs. Wyoming

See where MW teams land in this week’s ranking!

MW WBB Players of the Week

Just like the Men’s side, one school sweeps the weekly awards.

Broncos Set Record for Wins in February

Boise State Softball finishes off the first month of competition with a flourish. Read to see which players led the way in their last two games over the weekend.

College baseball wrapup: Aztecs’ late rally against Utah makes for winning weekend

Read how Aztecs’ baseball ended the weekend on a high note.

Poll Time!!

Poll

The WCC gives their top 2 seeds byes until the semifinal round in their MBB Tournament. Should the MW look to do the same, which protects those teams from early round upsets?

view results
  • 63%
    Yes
    (14 votes)
  • 36%
    No
    (8 votes)
22 votes total Vote Now

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Offensive Line Preview

Later Today: Another Round of MWC Basketball Rankings

Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: An Interview with Lawrence Fan

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...