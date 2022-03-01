Mountaintop View 3-1-2022.

We head into the last week of regular season play in basketball as it continues to take top billing. So the links tilt towards the Roundball, but we do sprinkle in some items in other sports. Enjoy!
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
Boise State lurking, other MW teams getting votes.
MW MBB Players of the Week
Boise State sweeps the weekly awards.
It's a @BroncoSportsMBB sweep for this week's #MWMBB awards!@JKurtz_MWN reveals the winners ⤵️#AtThePeak | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/EI1acPCDs8— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 28, 2022
Lunardi Bracketology (2-28 Edition)
Mountain West with 3 teams, San Diego State in bubble prior to game vs. Wyoming
February 28, 2022
See where MW teams land in this week’s ranking!
This week's ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 28, 2022
TOP 10:
1. Gonzaga
2. Duke
3. Kentucky
4. Arizona
5. Auburn
6. Purdue
7. Baylor
8. Providence
9. Kansas
10. Texas Tech https://t.co/Sz4yoSRLy3
MW WBB Players of the Week
Just like the Men’s side, one school sweeps the weekly awards.
-- MWN's @Bridget_Howard8 has the details on this week's #MWWBB Player of the Week honorees.@wyo_wbb #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #OneWyo pic.twitter.com/ZWr0R16ssd— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 28, 2022
Broncos Set Record for Wins in February
Boise State Softball finishes off the first month of competition with a flourish. Read to see which players led the way in their last two games over the weekend.
College baseball wrapup: Aztecs’ late rally against Utah makes for winning weekend
Read how Aztecs’ baseball ended the weekend on a high note.
Poll Time!!
Poll
The WCC gives their top 2 seeds byes until the semifinal round in their MBB Tournament. Should the MW look to do the same, which protects those teams from early round upsets?
-
63%
Yes
-
36%
No
