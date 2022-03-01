Mountaintop View 3-1-2022.

We head into the last week of regular season play in basketball as it continues to take top billing. So the links tilt towards the Roundball, but we do sprinkle in some items in other sports. Enjoy!

Boise State lurking, other MW teams getting votes.

MW MBB Players of the Week

Boise State sweeps the weekly awards.

Lunardi Bracketology (2-28 Edition)

Mountain West with 3 teams, San Diego State in bubble prior to game vs. Wyoming

See where MW teams land in this week’s ranking!

This week's ROTHSTEIN 45 is now LIVE.



TOP 10:



1. Gonzaga

2. Duke

3. Kentucky

4. Arizona

5. Auburn

6. Purdue

7. Baylor

8. Providence

9. Kansas

10. Texas Tech https://t.co/Sz4yoSRLy3 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 28, 2022

MW WBB Players of the Week

Just like the Men’s side, one school sweeps the weekly awards.

Boise State Softball finishes off the first month of competition with a flourish. Read to see which players led the way in their last two games over the weekend.

Read how Aztecs’ baseball ended the weekend on a high note.

Poll Time!!

