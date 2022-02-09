Mountaintop View 2-9-22. Returning production, NIL Bracketology, NET, POTW.

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Disclaimer: this doesn’t take into consideration incoming production or players improving. With that being said, the Mountain West could be in for some regression. UNLV is top in the MWC at #17. Fresno State and Boise State also check in with the top 50. On the other hand, the defending division winners, Utah State and San Diego State, drop to 113 and 115 respectively. And Hawaii and Nevada are the two bottom teams in all of FBS.

An article came out last Thursday about how NIL might ruin the Olympics. Matt Brown of Extra Points then wrote the above response on Monday. The worry of the original post is that Olympic sports will be cut because they don’t bring revenue. Brown explains that isn’t entirely true. Due to the partial scholarships, sports like swimming or tennis actually bring in review through tuition and fees. Unfortunately, programs were dropped across the country. However, that was before NIL went into effect. And they aren’t the programs that traditionally produce Olympic athletes. It’s a worthwhile read.

Things are heating up and the Mountain West is right in the thick of things as a conference. This latest edition by Joe Lundardi features 5 total teams in the mix of things. First Boise State as an 8 seed, Wyoming at a 9 seed, Colorado State as a 10 seed, SDSU in the last four in and Utah State in the next four out.

