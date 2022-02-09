 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 Senior Bowl Stock Report. How did the 8 MWC players do this past week?

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

WR Khalil Shakir (Boise State)

  • Twitter Buzz:

This article.

  • Synopsis: Shakir has a tremendous bowl week. He impressed with his releases at the line of scrimmage, his quick bursts, and immediate separation. He dominated in the redzone and showed consistency all week. The only knock on Shakir is that he wasn’t able to play in the game on Saturday. However, it is assumed that wasn’t his fault. Overall, he jumped up the slot receiver list for many teams.
  • Stock Report: WAY UP

TE Trey McBride (Colorado State)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: McBride showed why he was the top tight end on nearly everyone’s board coming in to the week and did nothing to drop himself from that spot. His peers voted him the top tight end they went up against and his production in practice and the bowl game showed the well-rounded play he has been displaying for three seasons.
  • Stock Report: UP (or at least cemented his already high stock)

TE Cole Turner (Nevada)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Turner had a positive week. His pass-catching skills were not in doubt, but were on full display throughout the week. More importantly, he showed improved blocking from his time in college and it seems like he won’t be a liability in that regard. Blocking was Turner’s biggest doubt coming into the week and it seems like that question was answered.
  • Stock Report: UP

WR Romeo Doubs (Nevada)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Doubs’ week was similar to how he was during his time at Nevada. He was a true deep-threat and made plenty of big plays. He added in a better ability to be a threat in the red zone. But he also had a few too many drops and sometimes could not get separation and was stalled at the line of scrimmage. He had too much all-or-nothing to distinguish himself from similar wide receivers.
  • Stock Report: EVEN

QB Carson Strong (Nevada)

  • Twitter Buzz:

This article.

  • Synopsis: Strong wowed scouts and coaches from the get go. He limited mistakes and showcased his ability to make throws to all part of the field. He showcased his accuary and arm strength and was seen as the best deep-ball thrower present. Strong also displayed good pocket evasion, which was important. Having his two favorite targets probably helped him as well. His health did not seem to be an issue.
  • Stock Report: UP

TE Daniel Bellinger (SDSU)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Bellinger was a bit off the radar coming in to the week, but left the Senior Bowl firmly as a draftable tight end. His blocking was never in question but he was able to show scouts and coaches that he is a dependable route-runner with good hands, something he wasn’t always able to do in the SDSU offense. Getting the praise of his peers is a huge deal as well.
  • Stock Report: VERY UP

DE Cameron Thomas (SDSU)

  • Twitter Buzz:

This article.

  • Synopsis: Unfortunately, Thomas had an injury leading up the Senior Bowl and it wasn’t healed enough to participate in practices this week. He missed a chance to really raise his stock, but he was around and interviewed well and can still impress scouts during his Pro Day.
  • Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN

LB Chad Muma (Wyoming)

  • Twitter Buzz:
  • Synopsis: Muma lead the game in tackles, which is impressive considering he only played half the defensive series. He demonstrated his ability to cover the width of the field and tackle in space. It sounded like he fared better in the game as opposed to practice reps. Muma answered his biggest question of holding up in man coverage, which means he can probably stick as a three-down linebacker in the NFL. People were likely pretty high on him coming into the week and he didn’t do anything to diminish that.
  • Stock Report: EVEN

Next Up In Mountain West Football

Loading comments...