2022 Senior Bowl Stock Report. How did the 8 MWC players do this past week?

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.
WR Khalil Shakir (Boise State)
- Twitter Buzz:
Khalil Shakir (@king_khalil2 ) opened up a lot of eyes & proved himself more than worthy of high draft consideration. I know a lot will be revisiting the tape after this past week at the @seniorbowl— Derek (@agent_dhawk) February 5, 2022
Boise State's Khalil Shakir has been unstoppable in red-zone 7-7. TD catches on three consecutive plays.— Ryan Fowler (@FowlerRyan1) February 3, 2022
Khalil Shakir at the top of his routes is a beautiful thing. Then a straight cut. We aren't fading. Run the line. pic.twitter.com/X35wTI22yV— Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 4, 2022
“There’s a bunch of guys vying for that 2nd or 3rd round range, and I think Shakir really helped himself today” - @McShay13 on former #BoiseState WR Khalil Shakir following today’s practice at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/HS9fMauxCM— Will Hall (@WillHallKTVB) February 3, 2022
@CarsonStrong_ delivers a rope to @king_khalil2.— The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 3, 2022
Khalil Shakir’s footwork and burst out at the LOS allows him to quickly exit the contact window in press coverage!— Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) February 4, 2022
Khalil Shakir with a shuffle release.— Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) February 3, 2022
His quick/sudden movements gain ground on the CB. He forces the CB to begin to open the gate (hips) outside.
Khalil Shakir!!! #SeniorBowl @BroncoSportsFB pic.twitter.com/4SO8dnizxx— Mike Spencer Hrynyshyn (@MikeH_Draft) February 3, 2022
- Synopsis: Shakir has a tremendous bowl week. He impressed with his releases at the line of scrimmage, his quick bursts, and immediate separation. He dominated in the redzone and showed consistency all week. The only knock on Shakir is that he wasn’t able to play in the game on Saturday. However, it is assumed that wasn’t his fault. Overall, he jumped up the slot receiver list for many teams.
- Stock Report: WAY UP
TE Trey McBride (Colorado State)
- Twitter Buzz:
Colorado State’s Trey McBride was named top TE on the National team in a vote from LB and DS groups at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/OYRxpAWu0a— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 4, 2022
Trey McBride probably has the best hands here in Mobile. That includes WRs.— uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 3, 2022
- Synopsis: McBride showed why he was the top tight end on nearly everyone’s board coming in to the week and did nothing to drop himself from that spot. His peers voted him the top tight end they went up against and his production in practice and the bowl game showed the well-rounded play he has been displaying for three seasons.
- Stock Report: UP (or at least cemented his already high stock)
TE Cole Turner (Nevada)
- Twitter Buzz:
Carson Strong x Cole Turner— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 5, 2022
TE Cole Turner is a name to watch out for, long TE that has speed and big catch Radius pic.twitter.com/R9lZVv5e58— Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) February 3, 2022
.@NevadaFootball TE Cole Turner showing off his pass blocking on Day. Does a nice job staying square and keeping a wide base, recovering and finishing the block. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/vD589OcGLq— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 3, 2022
Cole Turner 6-6 blocking then leaks out up the seam. pic.twitter.com/oJHAdCKzaU— Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) February 3, 2022
Cole Turner, a guy to keep your eye on, Big Catch Radius, has some speed, and will go get the ball in contested situation pic.twitter.com/hrgN42Q6db— Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) February 5, 2022
Nevada TE Cole Turner doesn’t get much credit for his blocking. But he does a nice job here freeing up the run#SeniorBowl #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/5txESOUERe— Owain Jones (@Owain_Jones_) February 4, 2022
- Synopsis: Turner had a positive week. His pass-catching skills were not in doubt, but were on full display throughout the week. More importantly, he showed improved blocking from his time in college and it seems like he won’t be a liability in that regard. Blocking was Turner’s biggest doubt coming into the week and it seems like that question was answered.
- Stock Report: UP
WR Romeo Doubs (Nevada)
- Twitter Buzz:
Lot of good things early from the WR group on day 3 of @seniorbowl practice. @NevadaFootball WR Romeo Doubs is off to his best start of the week. A guy who is known for his deep speed making red zone grabs is good for the scouting report pic.twitter.com/6E4aZsiMiP— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 3, 2022
Last day of practice at the #SeniorBowl for the National team, here are some players that stood out in the tape.— Dillon Gonzalez (@Dillon_gonz) February 3, 2022
Romeo Doubs WR Nevada
Khalil Shakir WR Boise State
Trevor Penning T Northern Iowa
Kerby Joseph DB Illinois
Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma
Nevada WR Romeo Doubs has been all over the field at the @seniorbowl. He was the only National player to cover more than 6,000 yards in both team’s practices. @NevadaFootball#TheDraftStartsInMOBILEhttps://t.co/8VecOG5yTQ— Zebra Technologies (@ZebraTechnology) February 2, 2022
carson strong to romeo doubs for 6 #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/0E6X0iqQ0A— Ray G (@RayGQue) February 1, 2022
Romeo Doubs vs. Coby Bryant @seniorbowl pic.twitter.com/QgpaanBTlf— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 2, 2022
Desmond Ridder with a dime to #Nevada WR Romeo Doubs! pic.twitter.com/MVV3tamCxa— ❌❌❌ (@FTB_Vids_YT) February 5, 2022
- Synopsis: Doubs’ week was similar to how he was during his time at Nevada. He was a true deep-threat and made plenty of big plays. He added in a better ability to be a threat in the red zone. But he also had a few too many drops and sometimes could not get separation and was stalled at the line of scrimmage. He had too much all-or-nothing to distinguish himself from similar wide receivers.
- Stock Report: EVEN
QB Carson Strong (Nevada)
- Twitter Buzz:
Carson Strong arm is as advertised.— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 1, 2022
- Synopsis: Strong wowed scouts and coaches from the get go. He limited mistakes and showcased his ability to make throws to all part of the field. He showcased his accuary and arm strength and was seen as the best deep-ball thrower present. Strong also displayed good pocket evasion, which was important. Having his two favorite targets probably helped him as well. His health did not seem to be an issue.
- Stock Report: UP
TE Daniel Bellinger (SDSU)
- Twitter Buzz:
Winners from the American team practice #SeniorBowl— Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) February 1, 2022
-Liberty QB Malik Willis
-UTSA CB Tariq Woolen
-Memphis WR Calvin Austin
-Clemson CB Mario Goodrich
-Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe
-SDSU TE Daniel Bellinger
-Florida RM Dameon Pierce
Daniel Bellinger doing what he does, playing winning football. Watch him at the top of the formation. He puts Oklahoma's All-Big XII defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas on roller skates! pic.twitter.com/7x8GqMoAgr— Paul Garrison (@PadreDeCuatro) February 5, 2022
San Diego State @AztecFB Daniel Bellinger was named top TE on the American team in a vote from DL, LB, and DS groups at practice player-of-the-week awards ceremony today at 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/Lbap1jU9mR— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 4, 2022
Excellent separation at the top of this route from @AztecFB TE Daniel Bellinger. He’s had a solid week during #SeniorBowl practice. pic.twitter.com/wOVICzobmW— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 4, 2022
Really nice rep here by both @AztecFB TE Daniel Bellinger and @ToledoFB Safety Tycen Anderson. Anderson is patient throughout the entire rep and nearly makes a play on the ball while Bellinger reaches down and snags the football on a low throw. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/Mrbp6h7zzD— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 3, 2022
- Synopsis: Bellinger was a bit off the radar coming in to the week, but left the Senior Bowl firmly as a draftable tight end. His blocking was never in question but he was able to show scouts and coaches that he is a dependable route-runner with good hands, something he wasn’t always able to do in the SDSU offense. Getting the praise of his peers is a huge deal as well.
- Stock Report: VERY UP
DE Cameron Thomas (SDSU)
- Twitter Buzz:
Cameron Thomas won’t participate at the Senior Bowl this week (hamstring) — tested it in warmups and decided not to go.— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) February 1, 2022
#SDSU DL Cameron Thomas was a ball of energy during our interview, teams are going to love his passion and it was clear he loves football.— Jordan (@Texans_Thoughts) February 2, 2022
- Synopsis: Unfortunately, Thomas had an injury leading up the Senior Bowl and it wasn’t healed enough to participate in practices this week. He missed a chance to really raise his stock, but he was around and interviewed well and can still impress scouts during his Pro Day.
- Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN
LB Chad Muma (Wyoming)
- Twitter Buzz:
This is a Chad Muma highlight. https://t.co/tZHJzfmWlY— Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 6, 2022
Some @seniorbowl Game Risers:— Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) February 5, 2022
-Minnesota EDGE Boye Mafe
-Baylor RB Abram Smith
-Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
-Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey
-Wyoming LB Chad Muma
Game recap on @DraftCountdown
tomorrow & full week Stock Up/Stock Down Tuesday.
Oh and a 7-round mock on Monday
Wyoming LB Chad Muma (@chad_muma) with a fantastic rep chasing down the RB on this toss. Great range, slips past a blocker on the way, helps make the tackle at the boundary. pic.twitter.com/8uukkBM2ND— Spencer Thompson (@ThompsonNFL) February 1, 2022
.@wyo_football LB Chad Muma with excellent coverage on Jeremy Ruckert down field. Was the one question about him coming in, his growth in man coverage scenarios, really physical throughout the route. pic.twitter.com/hZXDHM7tQC— Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 2, 2022
- Synopsis: Muma lead the game in tackles, which is impressive considering he only played half the defensive series. He demonstrated his ability to cover the width of the field and tackle in space. It sounded like he fared better in the game as opposed to practice reps. Muma answered his biggest question of holding up in man coverage, which means he can probably stick as a three-down linebacker in the NFL. People were likely pretty high on him coming into the week and he didn’t do anything to diminish that.
- Stock Report: EVEN
