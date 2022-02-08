Utah State On a Five Game Win Streak

Utah State’s men’s basketball team has found their rhythm after losing a thriller to Boise State and have now put together a five game win streak against San Diego State (75-57), Nevada (78-49), Air Force (73-46), San Jose State (78-62), and UNLV (90-75). In the most recent game against UNLV, Utah State put up 40 points in the first half and 50 in the second while holding UNLV to 38 points in the first and 37 in the second half.

Utah State has been on fire shooting recently and made 32 of their 50 attempted shots (64%), and made 10 of their attempted 22 three point shots (45.5%). Utah State had 28 rebounds, an impressive 22 assists, four steals, a block, and only seven turnovers. However, Utah State also had 19 fouls, a number that they are going to have to keep an eye on moving forward.

The leading scorer for Utah State so far this season has been forward Justin Bean, who has averaged 18.7 points per game and a 57% field goal percentage. Bean also leads the team in rebounds, averaging 9.9 rebounds per game, and also leads the team in steals, with 1.7 steals per game. Guard Rylan Jones leads the team in assists per game with 4.8 assists per game. Forward Brandon Horvath leads the team in blocks per game with 0.5 blocks per game.

Utah State is now sixth place in a very competitive Mountain West Conference as the Mountain West tournament comes closer. As mentioned before, Utah State has now chance of getting an automatic bid outright since they currently stand at 15-9 on the season but they are peaking at the right moment because if Utah State does end up winning the Mountain West tournament, then they will receive an automatic bid. There’s still a ways to go but Utah State has found their stride and is going to be looking for continued success.