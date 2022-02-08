Mountaintop View 2-8-22

Is it just me, but with 6 MW Men’s Basketball teams in the top 65, does it feel like March Madness has started a month early? Regardless, the links continue. Enjoy!
MW MBB Players of the Week
Hmmm, that Freshman of the Week player looks familiar....so does that Player of the Week!
HAPPY MONDAY!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 7, 2022
It's time to reveal this week's #MWMBB Players of the Week coming from @wyo_mbb and @BroncoSportsMBB#AtThePeak | #GoWyo | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/pALwgpcBG4
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
The top 2 Mountain West Men’s Basketball teams receive votes. Which one is closest to breaking into Top 25?
MW flexes its Net Rankings muscles...
Don't sleep on us ♂️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 6, 2022
6️⃣ teams in the NET top 5️⃣5️⃣ is the same as the Big 12 & Big East.
It's more than the ACC and Pac-12.#AtThePeak | #MWMBB pic.twitter.com/dsIMzhRUHt
Compare and Contrast-Here’s the latest KenPom rankings.....
Mountain West Teams KenPom rankings 2/7/21:— Andrew Bangerter (@bangle94) February 7, 2022
32. Boise St.
34. Utah St.
36. Wyoming
40. San Diego St.
44. Fresno St.
52. Colorado St.
108. UNLV
136. Nevada
143. New Mexico
231. Air Force
289. San Jose St.
MW WBB Players of the Week
The Freshman of the Week challenging Degenhart in number of weekly awards...
It's ⏰ for the @MW_WBB Players of the Week -- MWN's @Bridget_Howard8 has the details. ⤵@UNMLoboWBB@wyo_wbb#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #GoLobos | #OneWyo pic.twitter.com/mcMIZAav97— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 7, 2022
2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jacksonville Jaguars select Mississippi State T Charles Cross at No. 1 overall, Kayvon Thibodeaux lands in Atlanta
This latest draft after both the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl has a MW player going in first round. Is it the one you are thinking?
Wyoming MBB gets National kudos
Weekly Awards from @TheAndyKatz!— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 7, 2022
Team of the Week: Wyoming
Player of the Week: Kofi Cockburn pic.twitter.com/6U24pNWTwd
