2022 East-West Shrine Game Stock Report

Following the game, let’s look at how each player changed their stock. Keep in mind information can be hard to come by for players, depending on their performance or their position. If anyone else can find info, please post in the comments.

P Ryan Stonehouse (Colorado State)

Twitter Buzz:

we here at The Transfer Portal CFB are #ForTheBrand



and so is Ryan Stonehouse



Two beautiful punts tonight in the Shrine Bowl

One deflected off an opponent and the punting team recovered

The other lands at the 3



PUNTER STOCK GOING UP — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) February 4, 2022

Synopsis: Stonehouse came in and opened some eyes this week. He had many impressive punts and it seemed like he was consistent, which is one of the best traits a specialist can have. Having a punter land on the all-practice team is impressive and shows how well he did. Stonehouse definitely got on some people’s radar.

Stock Report: UP

LS Ross Reiter (Colorado State)

Twitter Buzz: N/A

Synopsis: Reiter was added to the Shrine Game at the last minute, so he had a bit of an uphill battle. Plus, being a long-snapper doesn’t allow many opportunities to turn heads unless he is playing poorly. So in some ways, no news is good news. On the other hand, there were no positive remarks either.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY DOWN

RB Ronnie Rivers (Fresno State)

Twitter Buzz:

Ronnie Rivers from Fresno dashed up the defense a few times — Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast (@TDs_Tangents) January 30, 2022

Ronnie Rivers needed that TD. Game within one lats in fourth — Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast (@TDs_Tangents) February 4, 2022

Good hesi move at the breaking point of the route from Fresno State RB, Ronnie Rivers. Throw from Brown QB, EJ Perry. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/HrYTYkEBe9 — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) January 30, 2022

Some of my winners from Day 1 of @ShrineBowl practices:



RB Jashaun Corbin, FSU

RB Ronnie Rivers, Fresno St.

WR Jaivon Heiligh, Coastal Car.

G Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma

C Brock Hoffman, V-Tech



LB ALi Fayad, W. Michigan

LB Carson Wells, Colorado

S Quentin Lake, UCLA — Shane P. Hallam (@ShanePHallam) January 30, 2022

Synopsis: Rivers opened some eyes this week. He either got on or remained on the radar of many and that is a huge win for him. His NFL hopes are alive and now the next step is a good Pro Day showing to continue to showcase his skills.

Stock Report: SLIGHTLY UP

RB Calvin Turner (Hawaii)

Twitter Buzz:

Three of the clear cut best rote runners out here for the East WRs are @UCLAFootball Kyle Phillips, @TulsaFootball Josh Johnson and @HawaiiFootball Calvin Turner Jr. All very smooth overall. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) February 1, 2022

Calvin Turner has been running great routes at practice, but his hands have been a bit inconsistent. Here, the Hawaii weapon really shines. pic.twitter.com/gvHdE8RNzE — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 31, 2022

@HawaiiFootball WR Calvin Turner has had himself a really good day so far. #ShrineBowl — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) January 30, 2022

Synopsis: It sounds like Turner did more positive than negative at the Shrine Game. He was able to showcase his versatility and how he can be a nice gadget player in an offense. He likely got on the radar as a late-round or UDFA selection as a player who can rush, receiver, and contribute on special teams.

Stock Report: UP

OL Zachary Thomas (San Diego State)

Twitter Buzz:

SDSU lineman Zachary Thomas using his hands independently here and a good rep. Feel like his feet stop at times. Would like him at C. Helps people up and yesterday a LB hit one of his guys and he did not like that. I'm a fan. pic.twitter.com/VZ9Bd67cNQ — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 1, 2022

Zachary Thomas from SDSU got some reps at guard and tackle. Said he wants to show versatility but feels best at LT. Either way, he just loves running the rock dont matter if its zone or man. — Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast (@TDs_Tangents) January 30, 2022

Synopsis: It sounds like Thomas had a pretty good showing during the week of practice at the bowl. However, it also sounds like scouts and coaches are not sure where along the line he is best suited for. Not having a position could be an issue and it sounds like he will need to work on getting more comfortable on the interior of the line between now and his Pro Day.

Stock Report: EVEN

OL Jack Synder (SJSU)

Twitter Buzz:

#SpartanUp OL Jack Snyder gets a good lateral push on the nose tackle to make a crease for his running back. Snyder has had a couple of fun reps this week at the Shrine Game practice. pic.twitter.com/jbxYW5fUGV — Nick Price (@PriceCheck3) February 1, 2022

Jack Snyder. Again. When someone brings up his arm length, I'm going to post these. People cannot get free and they have the hole field. pic.twitter.com/uLZfXIYaOQ — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) February 1, 2022

Jack Snyder with a solid rep vs. Noah Elliss, who has been dominant. pic.twitter.com/13vT1xqlEW — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 29, 2022

Really nice pull and seal by #SJSU OL Jack Snyder. Took reps at guard today at the #ShrineBowl after playing tackle for San Jose State and looked solid in 9 on 7 for the East roster. pic.twitter.com/w0w9CCCzAb — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 29, 2022

Synopsis: Snyder made the most of his practice reps and had many highlights as he won the majority of his matchups during the week. He demonstrated lots of skill at guard and showed he could play there after being a tackle in college.

Stock Report: UP

TE Derrick Deese Jr (SJSU)