Mountaintop View 2-7-22. Bohl adapating. G5 mailbag, Nevada recruiting, NET, Bracketology.

After the season ended, Craig Bohl wanted to take a vacation. Unfortunately, he had to get to work. There were a plethora of outgoing transfers and the Cowboy’s roster was in need of new players. Bohl and his staff had to evaluate their players and positions and then set out to evaluate players they could potentially bring in. They added five transfer players, which is far from the norm under Bohl but he had to adapt and do what is best for the program.

Chris Vannini does his usual great work here. Among the Mountain West notes, Hawaii and Wyoming get mentions for being teams that lost large chunks of their roster during transfer season. SJSU gets a shoutout for landing QB Chevan Cordeiro from Hawaii. Also, he discusses conference expansion as it relates (or doesn’t relate) to the Mountain West. Teams will accept better options if they come, but will they come? Vannini isn’t sure but does think the MWC is in a stable position and primed to be the best G5 league going forward.

Every team is high on their recruiting class at the moment. Nevada is no different. Coach Wilson was intentional with players being brought in as far as eligibility remaining at certain positions and which spots were targeting more transfers or high school players or both. It’s an intriguing class to be sure.

