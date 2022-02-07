MWC Recruiting Roundup 2-7-22. The Final 2022 Recruiting Team Rankings.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

With signing day over, recruiting will slow down significantly. However, our coverage will not. Over the month of February, we will be discussing different aspects of the 2022 recruiting class: our team recruiting rankings, the best-recruited positions by team, and the all-recruit sleeper team. This week will be our team recruiting rankings and the top spot goes to Boise State. They take a turn on the cover photo this week.

Below are the 12 teams in order, along with the criteria we used to rank the classes, and a tagline that summarizes each team’s class. This is the order our recruiting breakdown series will follow, which starts tomorrow.

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, we are back in the dead period. This lasts the entire month of February.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period

2022 Mountain West Team Recruiting Rankings:

All data and rankings based on signees as of 2-6-22

This year we are featuring recruiting and transfer rankings.

Since rankings are always contested, this year we laid out the date that was used to help determine our rankings. For each team, the number of 3 and 4 (when applicable) stars is given, along with the number of players who have certain composite rating benchmarks. All data is from 247 Sports (Transfer data was taken into consideration, although it is not included in the information below).

For transfer rankings, it was a combination of ratings of the coming in plus on-field production. Since the transfer portal has changed how transfers are viewed, how we identify these rankings are still a work in progress.

Recruiting Rankings

1) Boise State

4 stars: 3

3 stars: 17

Players with a composite rating over 85: 4

Players with a composite rating over 82: 19

Tagline: A class with stars and top-end talent at needed positions

2) San Diego State

4 stars: 2

3 stars: 14

Players with a composite rating over 85: 5

Players with a composite rating over 82: 14

Tagline: A class with stars and top-end talent at familiar positions

3) Fresno State

3 stars: 16

Players with a composite rating over 85: 2

Players with a composite rating over 82: 13

Tagline: A class filled with top-end talent

4) Colorado State

4 stars: 1

3 stars: 11

Players with a composite rating over 85: 2

Players with a composite rating over 82: 8

Tagline: A class led by a star, with many familiar pieces

5) San Jose State

3 stars: 22

Players with a composite rating over 85: 4

Players with a composite rating over82: 10

Tagline: A class with high-floor players

6) Utah State

3 stars: 22

Players with a composite rating over 85: 4

Players with a composite rating over 82: 10

Tagline: A class balanced with recruits and transfers

7) UNLV

3 stars: 22

Players with a composite rating over 85: 4

Players with a composite rating over 82: 10

Tagline: A class with high-ceiling players at key positions

8) Wyoming

4 stars: 1

3 stars: 22

Players with a composite rating over 85: 4

Players with a composite rating over 82: 10

Tagline: A class with a last-minute surprise and intriguing players

9) Air Force

3 stars: 16

Players with a composite rating over 85: 6

Players with a composite rating over 82: 9

Tagline: A class with lots of potential

10) Nevada

3 stars: 16

Players with a composite rating over 85: 6

Players with a composite rating over 82: 9

Tagline: A class built after the first signing period

11) New Mexico

3 stars: 16

Players with a composite rating over 85: 6

Players with a composite rating over 82: 9

Tagline: A class built with under the radar players

12) Hawaii

3 stars: 16

Players with a composite rating over 85: 6

Players with a composite rating over 82: 9

Tagline: A class built at the last minute

Tiers

As many of you may know by now, I like to also break lists like these down into tiers. Tiers can be helpful to provide a different angle to look at things. If one made an argument for flipping some of the spots on this list but kept them within the same tier, I wouldn’t put up much of a debate.

Tier 1: Boise State, San Diego State

Tier 2: Fresno State, Colorado State

Tier 3: San Jose State, Utah State, UNLV

Tier 4: Wyoming

Tier 5: Air Force, Nevada

Tier 6: New Mexico

Tier 7: Hawaii

Transfer Rankings

As mentioned above, this exercise is still a bit new. Basically I looked at 247 transfer rankings (in theory, the level of pure talent coming in) as well as looking at playing time and production (in theory the level of experience and readiness to play) and basically averaged out the two into these rankings.

1) Colorado State

2) Fresno State

3) Utah State

4) Boise State

5) San Jose State

6) San Diego State

7) UNLV

8) Hawaii

9) Nevada

10) New Mexico

11) Wyoming

12) Air Force (since the Falcons rarely get transfers, they are more N/A than 12)

Recruiting Updates:

(only 2023 updates and beyond from the past week are recorded. Nothing for 2022)

Offers

2023 WR/DB Jayce Brown was offered by Air Force

2023 RB Jambres Dubar was offered by Boise State

2023 LB David Peevy was offered by Boise State

2023 QB Mason Shorb was offered by Colorado State

2023 OL/DL Heath Ozaeta was offered by Colorado State

2023 WR Mar’Kai Shaw was offered by Colorado State

2025 WR Jaylen Tyer was offered by Colorado State

2023 WR/DB Taeshaun Lyons was offered by Fresno State

2023 TE/DE Andrew Metzger was offered by Nevada

2023 LB Siale Tuiteelagi Esera was offered by Nevada

2023 OL Elijha Payne was offered by Nevada

2023 WR/DB Solomon Davis was offered by Nevada

2024 WR David Washington was offered by Nevada and SDSU

2025 LB Christian Thatcher was offered by Nevada

2023 RB King Miller was offered by SJSU

2023 OL/DL Ryan Silver was offered by SJSU

2023 OL/DL Soane Faasolo was offered by SJSU

2023 OL/DL David Tangilanu was offered by SJSU

2024 OL Ikinasio Tupou was offered by SJSU

Visits

Junior Day Visits (all 2023 recruits)

Commits

Follow @Mike_SBN on Twitter for all the latest recruiting news and updates.