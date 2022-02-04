 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 2-4-22

Women get top billing, Some BB links, Local takes on some school’s recruiting classes, Nevada gets a QB, MW WSB Preseason ranking.

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: New Mexico at San Diego State

We salute the Women’s side of sports since Feb. 2 was not only Groundhog’s Day but also National Girls and Women in Sports Day! Check out the links as we look back, but we also look at the present in men’s basketball, review some schools’ recruiting classes, and end with another nod towards women athletes as we unveil how the voters rank the MW Women’s Softball teams going into their season. Enjoy!

Remarkable Mountain West Women

In recognition of the recent National Girls and Women in Sports Day, we look back over the past year and recognize achievements in the conference by women.

More PR for Ram star

Boise State vs Colorado State rescheduled game now has a tip-off time

Football Adds Two More on Signing Day

As expected, San Diego State added the two football players they expected. Read who signed and joined the Aztecs.

Everything you need to know about Jeff Tedford’s Fresno State football recruiting class

Get up-to-date on Tedford’s first recruiting class since 2017.

Utah State signing day: Aggies complete class with 33 signees for 2022

Read the local take on the Aggies recruiting class as they prepare to defend their Conference Championship in 2022.

Transfer Portal makes a stop in Reno

We started our links with Women and we end with a link on Women

Next Up In Mountain West Football

