Mountaintop View 2-4-22

We salute the Women’s side of sports since Feb. 2 was not only Groundhog’s Day but also National Girls and Women in Sports Day! Check out the links as we look back, but we also look at the present in men’s basketball, review some schools’ recruiting classes, and end with another nod towards women athletes as we unveil how the voters rank the MW Women’s Softball teams going into their season. Enjoy!
Remarkable Mountain West Women
In recognition of the recent National Girls and Women in Sports Day, we look back over the past year and recognize achievements in the conference by women.
More PR for Ram star
@CSUMBasketball's David Roddy (@droddy22) is one of 10 players up for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award!#AtThePeak | #MWMBB | #CSURams pic.twitter.com/ePsYuNOaL9— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 3, 2022
Boise State vs Colorado State rescheduled game now has a tip-off time
Tip time for the Big Game on 2/13 is set! See you at 2 PM MT #BroncoNation!#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/vmDdcccNFD— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) February 3, 2022
Football Adds Two More on Signing Day
As expected, San Diego State added the two football players they expected. Read who signed and joined the Aztecs.
Everything you need to know about Jeff Tedford’s Fresno State football recruiting class
Get up-to-date on Tedford’s first recruiting class since 2017.
Utah State signing day: Aggies complete class with 33 signees for 2022
Read the local take on the Aggies recruiting class as they prepare to defend their Conference Championship in 2022.
Transfer Portal makes a stop in Reno
Former Oklahoma State QB Shane Illingworth will transfer to Nevada. https://t.co/lwrSYPAaNc— CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) February 3, 2022
We started our links with Women and we end with a link on Women
Take a look at the reveal of the 2022 #MWSB Predicted Order of Finish as voted on by the leagues coaches!#MakingHerMark | @UNLVSoftball | @AztecSoftball pic.twitter.com/JuYA4i38Xj— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 3, 2022
