Mountaintop View 2-3-22

Wednesday featured the second signing day for football. Some Mountain West schools were busy, others not as much. The shocker of the day: 4-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods committing to Wyoming. He sports an impressive 93 rating on 247 sports. Quite the haul for the Cowboys.

The post Jay Norvell/Carson Strong era has begun in Reno, and it appears new head coach Ken Wilson might have found his next quarterback in a transfer from Oklahoma State. Nevada has been busy plugging the holes caused by recent player departures with transfer portal adds.

Your daily Lunardi update

TV/tip offs announced for the rescheduled basketball games

TV and tip times have been finalized for 8️⃣of the rescheduled #MWMBB games ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1CDnw4uJLT — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 2, 2022

The state of Hawaii’s top recruit from 2021 is returning home to play for Timmy Chang

What more can be said about @wyndenhoohuli? He was the top-rated high school player out of Hawai‘i in 2021 and he’s coming back home to be a part of the #BRADDAHHOOD!!! #Wa22iors pic.twitter.com/4lSl67qDV2 — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) February 2, 2022

MW vs. MW at the Senior Bowl

Chad Muma vs Trey McBride in 1 on 1 protection #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/4UqpTls0Nj — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) February 3, 2022

Reminder: clash for 1st place tonight

Cowboys and Broncos Set for Showdown in Laramie on Thursday



| https://t.co/yakR1rbqSH pic.twitter.com/phPgneR034 — Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) February 2, 2022

On The Horizon:

