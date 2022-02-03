 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 2-3-22

National signing day news, basketball updates, Senior Bowl, and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Hawaii at Wyoming Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Central’s Deshawn Woods signs with Wyoming after longtime commitment to Missouri

Wednesday featured the second signing day for football. Some Mountain West schools were busy, others not as much. The shocker of the day: 4-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods committing to Wyoming. He sports an impressive 93 rating on 247 sports. Quite the haul for the Cowboys.

Nevada lands ex-Oklahoma State quarterback, four-star recruit Shane Illingworth

The post Jay Norvell/Carson Strong era has begun in Reno, and it appears new head coach Ken Wilson might have found his next quarterback in a transfer from Oklahoma State. Nevada has been busy plugging the holes caused by recent player departures with transfer portal adds.

Your daily Lunardi update

TV/tip offs announced for the rescheduled basketball games

The state of Hawaii’s top recruit from 2021 is returning home to play for Timmy Chang

MW vs. MW at the Senior Bowl

Reminder: clash for 1st place tonight

