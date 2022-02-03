Mountaintop View 2-3-22

Central’s Deshawn Woods signs with Wyoming after longtime commitment to Missouri
Wednesday featured the second signing day for football. Some Mountain West schools were busy, others not as much. The shocker of the day: 4-star offensive lineman Deshawn Woods committing to Wyoming. He sports an impressive 93 rating on 247 sports. Quite the haul for the Cowboys.
Nevada lands ex-Oklahoma State quarterback, four-star recruit Shane Illingworth
The post Jay Norvell/Carson Strong era has begun in Reno, and it appears new head coach Ken Wilson might have found his next quarterback in a transfer from Oklahoma State. Nevada has been busy plugging the holes caused by recent player departures with transfer portal adds.
Your daily Lunardi update
February 2, 2022
TV/tip offs announced for the rescheduled basketball games
TV and tip times have been finalized for 8️⃣of the rescheduled #MWMBB games ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1CDnw4uJLT— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 2, 2022
The state of Hawaii’s top recruit from 2021 is returning home to play for Timmy Chang
What more can be said about @wyndenhoohuli? He was the top-rated high school player out of Hawai‘i in 2021 and he’s coming back home to be a part of the #BRADDAHHOOD!!! #Wa22iors pic.twitter.com/4lSl67qDV2— Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) February 2, 2022
MW vs. MW at the Senior Bowl
Chad Muma vs Trey McBride in 1 on 1 protection #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/4UqpTls0Nj— Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) February 3, 2022
Reminder: clash for 1st place tonight
Cowboys and Broncos Set for Showdown in Laramie on Thursday— Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) February 2, 2022
On The Horizon:
