Rebel Baseball Wins Three Straight in the Tony Gwynn Classic

The UNLV Rebels baseball team had a tough first series against Michigan State. They then traveled to San Diego, Calif. to play in the Tony Gwynn Classic, a west coast tournament, which involves teams from the Mountain West, Pac-12, and other west coast conferences. They played three games, two against University of San Diego and one against University of Hawaii.

Game 1 (Friday, Feb. 25th) @ Univ. of San Diego -

The first game the Rebels play was a low scoring ballgame against University of San Diego (USD). This game was a pitching duel. UNLV was getting hits here and there in the first half of the game, but could not get any runs out of it. Their first run came after a solo shot from 3B Diego Alarcon in the top of the 6th. The next Rebel run came in the top of the 8th when 1B Henry Zeisler had a sac fly that scored Alarcon. The Rebels led 2-0 going into the 9th. The Toreros’ first run came in the bottom of the 9th after a two-out single. The next at-bat was a groundout that ended the game. There were 13 total strikeouts in the game with USD having nine of those strikeouts. The two UNLV pitchers were able to get a lot of contact outs like groundouts and fly-outs. UNLV won 2-1.

Game Stats -

Pitching

Josh Ibarra - 5.0 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 2 H, Win (2-0)

Nick Rupp - 4.0 IP, 2 K, 4 H, 1 ER, Save

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 2-4, BB

3B Diego Alarcon - 2-5, HR, RBI, 2 R

1B Henry Zeisler - 1-3, RBI, SF

Game 2 (Saturday, Feb. 26th) vs Hawaii -

Game 2 of the tournament went a little differently than the first. They played the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. A total of 12 runs were scored. UNLV started hot with a three-run bottom of the 2nd. The first two runs came from Rainbow Warrior mistakes which was a pass-ball that scored one and then a balk after that scored the other. Then a two-out single from SS Jordan Andrade that scored the third run in that inning. Hawaii then came back in the top of the 5th, scoring three runs to tie the ballgame, 3-3. The next inning, The bases were loaded when RF Joey Walls had a sac fly that scored LF Austin Kryszczuk and got Alarcon to third and Zeisler to second. Then with one out in the same inning C Eric Bigani hit a single up the middle to score Alarcon and Zeisler. Then in the next inning, Alarcon hit a ground rule double down the right field line to score CF Rylan Charles and advanced Kryszczuk to third who then later scored on another wild pitch. On the wild pitch Alarcon got to third. He then scored on 2B Edarian Williams single. The game ended 9-3, Rebels.

Game Stats -

Pitching

Troy Balko - 5.0 IP, 3 K, 5 H, 2 ER (1 unearned)

Noah Beal - 4.0 IP, 2 K, BB, 2 H, Win (1-0)

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 1-5, R

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 0-3, BB, 2 R

3B Diego Alarcon - 2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R

1B Henry Zeisler - 1-3, BB, 2 R

RF Joey Walls - 0-2, SF, BB, RBI, R

2B Edarian Williams - 2-4, RBI

C Eric Bigani - 1-4, 2 RBI

SS Jordan Andrade - 1-2, RBI

Game 3 (Sunday, Feb. 27th) @ Univ. of San Diego -

Game 3 was an exciting one, if you like hitting. UNLV was back playing San Diego as the away team. UNLV started hot early scoring eight runs in the top of the second. Zeisler led off the inning with a single and they scored eight runs before recording the first out. It was all singles and doubles that scored the runs until Kryszczuk with the base loaded. He hit a bases clearing triple to right center then scored on a groundout which was the first out of the inning. The Toreros scored one in the bottom of the 2nd. After two innings, the score was 8-1. San Diego then scored one more run in the bottom of the 3rd. In the top of the 4th, after a double and a hit-by-pitch, Zeisler hit a three-run bomb to left field on a 0-1 count to put the Rebels up by nine runs. Bigani came up in the top of the 6th and did the same thing, a three-run home run after the first two batters before him got on base. Now the Rebels were up 14-2. However, it was not long before the Toreros put up some more runs. In the bottom half of the same inning, 1B Kevin Sim for San Diego hit a grand slam that got out in a hurry. After the bomb, another RBI single put the Rebels up only seven. In the top of the 8th Charles had a RBI single that drove in 1B Austin Pfeifer then in the top of the 9th a RBI single from Walls scored Alarcon to put the Rebels up 16-7 with just the bottom of the 9th to go. San Diego would go on to score two runs in the 9th. The game ended 16-9, another Rebels team win. Everyone in the starting lineup got a hit.

Game Stats -

Pitching

Nolan George - 3.0 IP, K, 2 BB, 3 H, 2 ER

Josh Sharman - 2.0 IP, K, 4 H, 4 ER

Noah Mattera - 3.1 IP, 2 K, 3 BB, 5 H, 3 ER, Win (1-0)

Jimmy Gamboa - 0.2, BB

Hitting

CF Rylan Charles - 2-6, 2 RBI, R

LF Austin Kryszczuk - 3-6, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R

3B Diego Alarcon - 0-4, BB, HBP, RBI, 2 R

DH Henry Zeisler - 3-5, HR, BB, 3 RBI, 2 R

RF Joey Walls - 2-4, 2B, BB, HBP, RBI, 2 R

2B Edarian Williams - 1-4, 2B, 2 BB, 2 R

C Eric Bigani - 2-5, HR, BB, 5 RBI, 2 R

1B Austin Pfeifer - 2-5, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 R

SS Gianni Horvat - 2-4, BB, HBP, 2 R

Three great team wins came out of this past weekend for UNLV. Pitching was good, but they did not have a lot of strikeouts. They pitched to contact and got a decent amount of ground-balls and fly-outs. They go back home this next week and play University of Utah on Tuesday March 1st then have Cal Poly in a three game series Friday-Sunday.

This week’s player of the series is First Baseman and Designated Hitter Henry Zeisler where he hit .455 Batting Average with 5 hits, including a home run, 4 RBIs and 4 Runs.