MWC Recruiting Roundup 2-28-22. A look towards the 2023 Recruiting Class

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

We have officially closed the book on our coverage for the class of 2022. The cover photo totals are below and Boise State takes this year’s crown.

Class of 2022 Cover Photo Total:

Boise State : 7

: 7 Fresno State: 6

Utah State: 6

Air Force: 5

New Mexico: 5

San Diego State: 5

UNLV: 4

Hawaii: 3

Nevada: 3

Wyoming: 3

San Jose State: 2

Colorado State: 1

Now we are fully on to the class of 2023. Mountain West teams have wasted no time handing out offers in attempts to jump-start their classes. Thus far, there is just one MWC commit, but will be coming in due time. On the offer front, Colorado State led the way with 14 known offers, with San Diego State right behind them with 12. The Rams will take the first week on the banner for the 2023 class (matching their 2022 total)

Class of 2023 Cover Photo Total:

Colorado State: 1

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, we are back in the dead period. This lasts the entire month of February.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



- Recruiting dead periods pic.twitter.com/XWjnEASOhK — MATT RAZZANO (@Matt_Razzano) August 14, 2021

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits:

A Look at the 2023 Class.

Fresno State is the only one with a recruit so far, 3 star RB Devon Rivers

Idaho has a deep class of D1 talent, more than it has in quite some time. In total, they have 7 prospects who are rated as a 3-star by 247.

After somewhat of a down year for Arizona, at least as far as Mountain West recruiting was concerned, the state’s 2023 class looks to be one to bounce-back.

New Mexico only has one prospect listed in the state in this cycle, so it will be interesting to see how that looks for the Lobo’s recruiting efforts. The same goes for Wyoming, as no players are currently listed.

Colorado and Nevada look to have a smaller number of players but those players are highly rated overall.

Utah looks to be a strong recruiting state this year.

Washington looks like a solid recruiting state. Oregon less so.

California and Texas will always have a large number of talented recruits.

Top needs of every team

Recruiting Updates:

2022 recruits are not featured in any of these categories any longer

Offers

OL Jason Steele was offered by Boise State

OL Elijah Paige was offered by Colorado State

OL Cooper Powers offered by Colorado State and SDSU

TE/DE Richie Anderson was offered by Colorado State

TE/DE Sinn Brennan was offered by Colorado State

TE/DE Kade Eldridge was offered by Colorado State and Nevada

WR Jaden Reddell was offered by Colorado State

OL Trevor Goosby was offered by Colorado State

OL Raymond Pulido was offered by Colorado State

OL Tobias Raymond was offered by Colorado State

OL/DL Riley Van Poppel was offered by Colorado State

DE Gavin Geweniger was offered by Colorado State

RB Landen Chambers was offered by Colorado State

2024 Ananias Walker was offered by Colorado State

2024 Marshel Sanders was offered by Colorado State

DB Jordan Shaw was offered by Fresno State

DB Jeremiah Hughes was offered by Hawaii

RB/LB Emmanuel Faavae was offered by Hawaii

OL/DL Siaosi Rhino Tapaatoutai was offered by Hawaii and SDSU

QB Anthony Colandrea was offered by Hawaii

Transfer DL Joshua Pakola was offered by Hawaii

2025 QB Halakilangi Muagututia was offered by Hawaii

2025 OL Seuseu Alofaituli was offered by Hawaii

2025 DL Sione Motuapuaka was offered by Hawaii

QB Devon Dampier was offered by Nevada

LB Palaie Faoa was offered by Nevada

WR/DB David Wells Jr was offered by Nevada

OL/DL Simione Pale was offered by Nevada

WR/DB Journey McKoy was offered by Nevada

LB Victory Johnson was offered by Nevada

LB Jordan Whitney was offered by Nevada

RB/DB Charles Greer was offered by Nevada

QB Jax Leatherwood was offered by Nevada and SDSU

WR/DB Leroy Bryant was offered by Nevada and SDSU

DB Warren Smith was offered by Nevada and SDSU

RB/DB Dijon Stanley was offered by SDSU

LB Jerry Mixon was offered by SDSU

LB Christopher Fewell was offered by SDSU

TE/DE David Peevy was offered by SDSU

TE/DE Brady Nassar was offered by SDSU

TE/DE Collins Acheampong was offered by SDSU and SJSU

RB Tybo Rogers was offered by SDSU and SJSU

RB/DB Jaivian Thomas was offered by SJSU

2024 LB Jaylon Edmond was offered by UNLV

DL Iosefa Tapeni was offered by Utah State

DB Ryan Ramey was offered by Utah State

QB Reed Harris was offered by Utah State

Visits

Junior Day Visits

Commits

