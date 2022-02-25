Mountaintop View 2-25-22

The time of year where there is a lot going on sports-wise. We try to cover all with the links heading into the weekend. Enjoy!
Listen to the weekly MWMBB update
#MWMBB UPDATE @MattNeverett looks back on this week's action highlighted by wins for @CSUMBasketball, @USUBasketball, @FresnoStateMBB, @BroncoSportsMBB, and @TheRunninRebels.https://t.co/SXxdkRIykY— MW Men's Basketball (@MW_MBB) February 24, 2022
Overall Strength of MW shows in NET
Teams in the Top 65 of the NET Rankings by conference:— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 24, 2022
BIG12: 9 (4)
BIG TEN: 8 (5)
SEC: 8 (5)
BIG EAST: 7 (3)
ACC: 6 (1)
A10: 4
PAC12: 4 (3)
WCC: 4 (2)
AAC: 3 (1)
CUSA: 2
OVC: 2 (1)
AMERICAN EAST: 1
MVC: 1
(Number of teams in AP Top 25)
Latest Lunardi Bracketology as of 2/24
San Diego State now outside looking in after losing to Boise State.
February 24, 2022
KC’s Mid-Major Top 10 welcomes back Belmont, plus 10 pivotal mid-major college basketball games
There is a lot of MW in this article by ESPN’s Kevin Connors. Read where the top three MW teams land in his Top 10 list this week!
MW Women’s Basketball Weekly Release
Get the weekly update prior to Wednesday’s games.
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Awards went to players from three different schools. See which players were awarded!
MW Softball Players of the Week
Read which player won for the 4th time in her career!
MW Indoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week
One MW school swept all of the awards. Click the link to see which one.
Highlights: Winning three straight, San Jose State baseball has best five-game start since 2011
Read on how the start of the Spartan’s baseball season has gone.
