Lobos lose third in a row

The New Mexico Lobos lost their third consecutive game on Tuesday nigh, falling 81-56 to Utah State in Logan.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the way with 13 points, KJ Jenkins added 12 points and Jay Allen-Tovar poured in 11, as the Lobos fell to 11-17 overall and 3-11 in the Mountain West Conference.

“For the majority of the season we have been competing,” head coach Richard Pitino said following the game to the Albuquerque Journal. “We have lost that.”

The Lobos had no answer for Justin Bean, as the 6-foot-7 Aggie senior went for 21 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

New Mexico shot just 36% from the field compared to the consistent shooting of Utah State that led to a 53% shooting night.

From the getgo, the Lobos offense sputtered. After taking a 2-0 lead early, the Lobos were outscored 12-0 over the next two and a half minutes.

From their, the Aggies never looked back, taking a 38-21 lead in the break.

The Lobos would not get any closer than they 17-point deficit they faced to begin the second half, as the Aggies cruised to the victory.

The three consecutive losses seem perplexing since they are coming on the heels of a victory over Wyoming, who currently leads the MWC standings.

The Lobos have three more regular season games remaining, beginning with Saturday afternoon’s home contest against Air Force.

Even with wins in all three remaining games, the best UNM can finish in the regular season standings is 9th place.