Mountaintop View 2-24-22

Oh dear. Aztecs fans weren’t the only ones incredulous over the conclusion of Tuesday’s game in Boise. That is quite the bad beat.

Fans of Aloha Stadium said goodbye to the venue the other day, as it hosted its final official event with the Great Aloha Run. All eyes shift to the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project, which is experiencing delays again. Senator Glenn Wakai doesn’t sound pleased about the lack of progress.

No joke: the Pokes-Rams game didn’t go live on air until the 7:00 mark of the SECOND half

Hey @BIGEASTMBB, we'd like the Border War to go on @CBSSportsNet at some point tonight... pic.twitter.com/bxwBowZ2Hr — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 24, 2022

The Rams won the pivotal Mountain West contest

Listen carefully

According KenPom, the Mountain West is closer to passing the ACC, Pac12 and Big East than the WCC is to catching the Mountain West.



Great year for the league with two huge games at the top of the standings the next two nights. pic.twitter.com/VipbHUMsEi — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) February 23, 2022

RIP to Lawrence Fan, a San Jose State legend

We are saddened to share that longtime sports information director Lawrence Fan has passed away at the age of 67.



More information will come soon on the celebration and recognition of Lawrence's life.#SpartanUp — San Jose State Spartans (@SJSUAthletics) February 23, 2022

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, there is all to play for at the top

On The Horizon:

Today: Boise State Position Preview: Wide Receivers

Today: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: New Mexico

Today: Stats Corner: How is the B-Ball Rolling?

Friday: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: Hawaii