Mountaintop View 2-24-22

Mountain West hoops madness, delayed broadcasts, Hawaii’s stadium project and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Basketball: Wyoming at Colorado State Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Bad Beat: Unlucky bettor misses 25-leg parlay payout by one point

Oh dear. Aztecs fans weren’t the only ones incredulous over the conclusion of Tuesday’s game in Boise. That is quite the bad beat.

Sluggish NASED project looms as Hawaii bids Aloha to Aloha Stadium

Fans of Aloha Stadium said goodbye to the venue the other day, as it hosted its final official event with the Great Aloha Run. All eyes shift to the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project, which is experiencing delays again. Senator Glenn Wakai doesn’t sound pleased about the lack of progress.

No joke: the Pokes-Rams game didn’t go live on air until the 7:00 mark of the SECOND half

The Rams won the pivotal Mountain West contest

Listen carefully

RIP to Lawrence Fan, a San Jose State legend

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, there is all to play for at the top

