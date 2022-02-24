Mountaintop View 2-24-22

Bad Beat: Unlucky bettor misses 25-leg parlay payout by one point
Oh dear. Aztecs fans weren’t the only ones incredulous over the conclusion of Tuesday’s game in Boise. That is quite the bad beat.
Sluggish NASED project looms as Hawaii bids Aloha to Aloha Stadium
Fans of Aloha Stadium said goodbye to the venue the other day, as it hosted its final official event with the Great Aloha Run. All eyes shift to the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project, which is experiencing delays again. Senator Glenn Wakai doesn’t sound pleased about the lack of progress.
No joke: the Pokes-Rams game didn’t go live on air until the 7:00 mark of the SECOND half
Hey @BIGEASTMBB, we'd like the Border War to go on @CBSSportsNet at some point tonight... pic.twitter.com/bxwBowZ2Hr— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 24, 2022
The Rams won the pivotal Mountain West contest
BORDER WON! Huge victory!#TeamTogether x @FortCollinsDCJH pic.twitter.com/sked5BUnld— Colorado State Men’s Basketball (@CSUMBasketball) February 24, 2022
Listen carefully
According KenPom, the Mountain West is closer to passing the ACC, Pac12 and Big East than the WCC is to catching the Mountain West.— Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) February 23, 2022
Great year for the league with two huge games at the top of the standings the next two nights. pic.twitter.com/VipbHUMsEi
RIP to Lawrence Fan, a San Jose State legend
We are saddened to share that longtime sports information director Lawrence Fan has passed away at the age of 67.— San Jose State Spartans (@SJSUAthletics) February 23, 2022
More information will come soon on the celebration and recognition of Lawrence's life.#SpartanUp
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, there is all to play for at the top
Remaining schedules: pic.twitter.com/pK5eOctxgx— B.J. Rains (@BJRains) February 24, 2022
On The Horizon:
Today: Boise State Position Preview: Wide Receivers
Today: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: New Mexico
Today: Stats Corner: How is the B-Ball Rolling?
Friday: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: Hawaii
Loading comments...