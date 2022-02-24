Boise State Position Preview: Wide Receivers

The recruiting cycle is done, and the season is behind us. Some schools are only weeks away from starting spring football, and offseason workouts are in full swing. Now that we have an idea as to what Boise State’s roster will look like heading into the fall, we are going to take a weekly look at each position group for this team. This week we are looking at wide receivers.

Wide Receiver (X)

Eric McCallister (Redshirt Freshman)

Billy Bowens (Redshirt Senior)

This is what many would consider a bold prediction. Bowens has seen a fair amount of playing time the last two seasons, and in many ways, it feels like it is his time. Bowens has had an issue dropping passes, and McCallister is an elite talent with size and speed. If McCallister emerges as a valuable target, that is a good thing for the Boise State offense.

Wide Receiver (H)

Latrell Caples (Redshirt Sophomore)

Davis Koetter (6th Year)

Zamondre Merriweather (True Freshman)

Caples showed at the end of the season why Hank Bachmeier has raved about him. He has great hands and really good speed. He has been hampered by injuries in his two years with the team, and that might be the only thing that can stop him at this point. Koetter will probably be listed as a starter at one of the positions because of his experience and playing time he received last year. But the upside with Caples is much higher. I included Merriweather for a reason; he is the most underrated recruit in the 2022 class and has the skill set to make an immediate impact. Watch his tape; you won’t regret it.

Wide Receiver (Z)

Stefan Cobbs (Redshirt Senior)

Kaden Dudley (Redshirt Sophomore)

This is the only position that I would consider a lock. Cobbs looked like a legit number one receiver when he was healthy last season. But staying healthy has been a major problem during his time in Boise. Kaden Dudley is a name to keep an eye on this year. He could play kind of a swiss army knife role, where he gets involved in the running game and will probably see some action as a kick returner.

Other Names to Keep an Eye On

Shea Whiting (Redshirt Junior)

Cole Wright (Redshirt Sophomore)

Jalen Richmond (Redshirt Freshman)

Ben Ford (Redshirt Freshman)

It is hard to see where these guys fit in currently. These are guys that will probably see more time on special teams than offense. I think Whiting could see some time in third-down situations because he is sure-handed.

Wide receiver will be a position group to keep an eye on during spring ball. Who will emerge as a potential star? Do the coaches need to look at the transfer portal to add depth? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.