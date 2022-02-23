Hamilton Leads Rebels to Third Straight, Sweeping The Pack

The Runnin’ Rebels have been the underdogs in the last three games, one of those games was even at home. What if I told you they won all those games? They did. Now, Tuesday in Reno they were only two and a half point underdogs, which the only reason the Wolfpack was favored was because they were at home.

This game against the Pack was a defensive, low score affair. The under hit by 28 points. The game started off with two major slams by both teams which made it look like the game was going to be an offensive battle, but some miscues on offense from both teams and some good defense from the Pack kept it close and low scoring.

A Bryce Hamilton three put the Rebels up 5-2. Hamilton started with five points in first four minutes. The Rebels held the lead until Tre Coleman up and under layup put the Pack up 8-7 with 15:46 left in the first half.

The Rebels got the lead back and lead by four with a little over 12 minutes left. Grant Sherfield for the Pack scored four straight to get the game tied at 15. A Royce Hamm Jr. shot from behind the arc broke the tie.

The game was tied again at 21 a piece with just about six minutes left to play. After the game was tied, there was four minutes of no scoring until the Packs’ Warren Washington with a jumper to put the Pack up 23-21.

The half ended with a Pack lead 26-23.

Hamilton started the second half off with a layup. Will Baker, for the Wolfpack, then scored the five straight. Donovan Williams, then, tied the game at 33 and then made another bucket to put the Rebels up 35-33. A free throw was made by the Pack, then Hamilton drained a three to put the pack up four.

The back and forth continued as the Pack went up one. The Rebels then went on a 5-0 run that was started by a Hamilton three then a pick and roll dunk by Hamm assisted by Hamilton.

The Wolfpack went on their own run to put them back in the game being only down three. They were able to do this with some big defensive plays and rebounds. The Packs’ hopes were soon diminished.

Jordan McCabe came up big with his first points of the game after he hit a three with a little over five minutes putting the Rebels up 8. Hamilton then put the Rebels up ten a minute later with a drive to the bucket. McCabe then sealed the deal with a mid-range jumper with just a little over a minute left.

The game ended in 62-54, Rebels got the win and the sweep of the Wolfpack.

Hamilton led the team in points again with 27. He also had 8 boards, and 3 assists. He was two rebounds away from back-to-back double-double.

The Rebels play the Boise State Broncos back in Vegas on Saturday, February 26th at 7 PM PST. They lost only by six the last time they played in Boise.