Mountaintop View 2-23-22. Mountain preview, no tests, joint practices, Bracketology, POTW

ESPN’s first Mountain West Mountain preview.
Bill Connelly looks at the MWC. His formula likes Boise State and Air Force in the Mountain and projects regression for Utah State after losing so many players. He discusses BSU’s lack of big plays, AFA’s coaching changes, the Cowboys and Lobo’s lack of scoring and the rebuild for CSU.
(yes Aggie fans, we all know projections do not equal results. Prove them wrong again!)
In fact, I’ll pull this quote for the article on why SP+ isn’t high on the Aggies.
NCAA dropping testing.
The NCAA Academic Committee has unanimously recommended the removal of the test score from initial-eligibility requirements. This is a huge deal as standardized tests have long been seen as a less than ideal way to measure intelligence or predict future academic success. Committee members from both divisions recommended their councils introduce test score legislation into the 2022-23 legislative cycle, with an anticipated vote at the NCAA Convention in January 2023.
Combined practices?
In the offseason of NCAA proposals, the MAC is asking the NCAA to consider allowing teams to have joint practices, similar to what the NFL does during their preseason. Of course, there would be limits and stipulations. Other sports do secret scrimmages and similar things. Although paranoid coaches would be more paranoid that info would get spread around.
Bracketology that is probably already outdated by the time you read this.
February 22, 2022
@tsnmike's latest Bracket Forecast
What do you think about his tournament field?
Players of the week.
FALCONS SWEEP
: https://t.co/bv9eG2XLfX#AtThePeak | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/XwWZKtwMTn
@UNMLoboSB's Andrea Howard is the MW Player of the Week, while teammate Emma Bramson is the MW Freshman of the Week. @AztecSoftball's Maggie Balint is the MW Pitcher of the Week.
