Mountaintop View 2-22-22

Rothstein 45, AP Top 25, MW Basketball Awards, Transfer Portal QB rumor, Women’s Soccer, Men’s Baseball News

By RudyEspino

NCAA Basketball: Colorado State at UNLV

Today’s numerical date is what is known as a palindrome, which means it is the same left to right as right to left. One could say the same about the 4 top teams in the MW Men’s Basketball standings, as very little separates them in the standings. The links continues in preparation of a big week of basketball action!

Rothstein 45: Feb. 21, 2022

College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein’s Monday morning Power Rankings list of his top 45 basketball teams. 4 Mountain West teams make the list, but at what number?

College basketball rankings: Arizona up to No. 2 in AP Top 25 after Auburn’s loss, Kentucky falls to No. 6

None of the top 4 MW teams in the standings did not make the Top 25 for this week but all received votes. Which school is closest to the Top 25?

MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week - Feb. 21

At this point, the question is who got named as Player of the Week alongside Tyson Degenhart?

MW WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - FEB. 21

Read which MW school swept the weekly awards!

15 Potential Transfer Destinations for Jayden Daniels

Two MW schools listed as “longshots”. Read which two are mentioned.

Laura Busby named women’s soccer head coach

Which MW school has a new head of their soccer program?

‘Dogs complete sweep of UC Riverside

Read the story on Fresno State’s season opening games.

The winners after first week of MW Baseball play

Next Up In Mountain West Football

