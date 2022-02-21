 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nevada’s Grant Sherfield earns Mountain West player of the week honors

Syndication: Reno Gazette Journal Andy Barron/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the second time this season, Nevada Wolf Pack guard Grant Sherfield earned Mountain West player of the week honors, the conference announced Monday morning.

Sherfield nearly averaged a double-double in Nevada’s two-game sweep over San Jose State last week, averaging 23.0 points and 9.0 assists in 33.5 minutes per game. He recorded his fourth double-double of the season on Thursday, tallying 25 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and a steal in its demonstrative 90-60 thrashing over the Spartans.

Over that two-game stretch, he shot 60.0 percent from the floor 75.0 percent from beyond the arc — connecting on three of his four long-ball attempts — and 87.5 percent (7-for-8) from the charity stripe. Sherfield, listed at 6-foot-2, averaged 4.5 boards as well.

In four games since returning from a foot infection, he has strung together three 20-point performances, posting 20.3 points on 49.1/46.2/87.5 shooting splits over that stretch, in addition to 4.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 0.5 steals. He has 12 20-point outings this season, including a career-high 31 points (his only 30-point performances) on 11-of-17 shooting (3-6 3PT) set on Nov. 23 against George Mason.

The Pack, who are 12-13 (6-8 MWC) and in the midst of a three-game win streak after dropping their previous six games, host instrastate rival UNLV — who’s won five of their last seven, including a two-game sweep over highly-regarded MWC foe Colorado State (by a combined 35 points) — on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 8:00 p.m. PST on CBS Sports Network.

