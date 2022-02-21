MWC Recruiting Roundup 2-21-22.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
With signing day over, recruiting will slow down significantly. However, our coverage will not. Over the month of February, we will be discussing different aspects of the 2022 recruiting class: our team recruiting rankings, the best-recruited positions by team, and the all-recruit sleeper team. This week will be the sleeper recruiting team. See below to read how it all played out. They take a turn on the cover photo this week.
Below are the 10 different positions with the Mountain West teams who recruited those positions the best this season. Leading the way was Fresno State, who captures the final week on the banner.
With that being said, the work on the 2023 class is actually moving earlier than expected. Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah State have all been extremely active on the offer front so far in the young recruiting cycle.
Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:
- Boise State: 7
- Fresno State: 6
- Utah State: 6
- Air Force: 5
- New Mexico: 5
- San Diego State: 5
- UNLV: 4
- Hawaii: 3
- Nevada: 3
- Wyoming: 3
- San Jose State: 2
- Colorado State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
Starting today, we are back in the dead period. This lasts the entire month of February.
The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.
While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits:
All-MWC Sleeper Team in the 2022 Class.
This team is easily the most subjective of all the teams we do here. This team was compiled of players with lower ratings on 247 who may have not been seen as the headliners in this class, but they showed up on their highlight film while we were analyzing them. It goes without saying that there are many other “sleepers” across the conference, but these are the ones we are keeping an eye on anyway.
Quarterbacks
Kemper Hodges (Air Force)
Running Backs
Kade Frew (Air Force)
Wide Receivers
Keenan Speer-Johnson (Nevada)
Nathan Acevedo (Fresno State)
FLEX
Tylan Hines (Hawaii)
Tight Ends
Isaac Schoen (Wyoming)
Offensive Line
Noah McKinney (UNLV)
Jake Steele (San Jose State)
Hall Schmidt (Boise State)
Roger Carreon (Boise State)
Drew Azzopardi (San Diego State)
Defensive Line
Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State)
Malachi Finau (Hawaii)
EDGE
Nuer Gatkuoth (Colorado State)
Sione Noa (Fresno State)
Linebackers
Tim Thomas (Fresno State)
Jake Ripp (Boise State)
Cooper Roy (Air Force)
FLEX
Adari Haulcy (New Mexico)
Defensive Backs
KeeKee McQueen (Nevada)
Saco Alofipo (Utah State)
Kona Moore (Hawaii)
Josh Dixon (Wyoming)
Kicker
N/A
Punter
N/A
Long Snapper
N/A
Team Totals:
Fresno State: 4
Air Force: 3
Boise State: 3
Hawaii: 3
Nevada: 2
Wyoming: 2
Colorado State: 1
New Mexico: 1
San Diego State: 1
San Jose State: 1
UNLV: 1
Utah State: 1
Recruiting Updates:
2022 recruits are not featured in any of these categories any longer
Offers
- DE Kaden Freeman was offered by Air Force
- DB LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson was offered by Boise State, Hawaii, and Utah State
- LB Jordan Whitney was offered by Boise State, SDSU, and Utah State
- DB Warren Smith was offered by Boise State, SJSU and Utah State
- WR Keaton Kubecka was offered by Colorado State
- LB Leo Pulalasi was offered by Colorado State
- QB Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson was offered by Hawaii
- LB Jamih Otis was offered by Hawaii
- DE Aiden McComber was offered by Hawaii
- WR/DB Vicari Swain was offered by Hawaii
- RB Ike Daniels was offered by Hawaii
- OL Alema Iosua was offered by Hawaii
- DB Kodi Pomaika’inakeakua DeCambra was offered by Hawaii
- LB Isaiah Chisom was offered by Hawaii and Utah State
- 2024 DB Kela Moore was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 ATH Aiden Manutai was offered by Hawaii
- 2025 OL/DL KJ Hallums was offered by Hawaii
- RB Sesi Vailahi was offered by Nevada
- RB Amini Amone was offered by Nevada
- LB Sione Westover was offered by Nevada
- DL Howie Longi was offered by Nevada
- LB/TE Michael Montgomery was offered by Nevada
- OL RJ Esmon was offered by Nevada
- LB Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu was offered by Nevada
- DB Genesis Smith was offered by SDSU
- WR/DB Sean Brown was offered by SDSU
- WR Johnathan Hall was offered by SDSU
- LB Seth Fao was offered by SJSU
- DE Brady Nassar was offered by SJSU and Utah State
- WR/DB Israel Polk was offered by Utah State
- WR/DB KJ Reed was offered by Utah State
- LB Logan Brantley was offered by Utah State
- DB Jermaine Mathews was offered by Utah State
- QB CJ Tiller was offered by Utah State
- DE Jason Moore was offered by Utah State
- DE Grant Buckey was offered by Utah State
- DL Marquise Jones was offered by Utah State
- OL/DL Hank Zilinskas was offered by Utah State
- WR/DB Solomon Davis was offered by Utah State
- WR Tre Williams was offered by Utah State
- OL Jason Steele was offered by Utah State
- OL Roger Alderman was offered by Utah State
- DB Tybo Tylin Rogers was offered by Utah State
- DB Aaron Williams was offered by Utah State
- DB Christian Pierce was offered by Utah State
- LB Liona Lefau was offered by Utah State
- DE Tiumalu Afalava was offered by Utah State
- DB Jelani McLaughlin was offered by Utah State
- DB CoryHuff Jr was offered by Utah State
- OL/DL Heath Ozaeta was offered by Utah State
- LB/RB Solomone Malafu was offered by Utah State
- LB/RB Blake Nichelson was offered by Utah State
Visits
Junior Day Visits
Commits
