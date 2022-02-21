MWC Recruiting Roundup 2-21-22.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

With signing day over, recruiting will slow down significantly. However, our coverage will not. Over the month of February, we will be discussing different aspects of the 2022 recruiting class: our team recruiting rankings, the best-recruited positions by team, and the all-recruit sleeper team. This week will be the sleeper recruiting team. See below to read how it all played out. They take a turn on the cover photo this week.

Below are the 10 different positions with the Mountain West teams who recruited those positions the best this season. Leading the way was Fresno State, who captures the final week on the banner.

With that being said, the work on the 2023 class is actually moving earlier than expected. Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah State have all been extremely active on the offer front so far in the young recruiting cycle.

All-MWC Sleeper Team in the 2022 Class.

This team is easily the most subjective of all the teams we do here. This team was compiled of players with lower ratings on 247 who may have not been seen as the headliners in this class, but they showed up on their highlight film while we were analyzing them. It goes without saying that there are many other “sleepers” across the conference, but these are the ones we are keeping an eye on anyway.

Quarterbacks

Kemper Hodges (Air Force)

Running Backs

Kade Frew (Air Force)

Wide Receivers

Keenan Speer-Johnson (Nevada)

Nathan Acevedo (Fresno State)

FLEX

Tylan Hines (Hawaii)

Tight Ends

Isaac Schoen (Wyoming)

Offensive Line

Noah McKinney (UNLV)

Jake Steele (San Jose State)

Hall Schmidt (Boise State)

Roger Carreon (Boise State)

Drew Azzopardi (San Diego State)

Defensive Line

Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State)

Malachi Finau (Hawaii)

EDGE

Nuer Gatkuoth (Colorado State)

Sione Noa (Fresno State)

Linebackers

Tim Thomas (Fresno State)

Jake Ripp (Boise State)

Cooper Roy (Air Force)

FLEX

Adari Haulcy (New Mexico)

Defensive Backs

KeeKee McQueen (Nevada)

Saco Alofipo (Utah State)

Kona Moore (Hawaii)

Josh Dixon (Wyoming)

Kicker

N/A

Punter

N/A

Long Snapper

N/A

Team Totals:

Fresno State: 4

Air Force: 3

Boise State: 3

Hawaii: 3

Nevada: 2

Wyoming: 2

Colorado State: 1

New Mexico: 1

San Diego State: 1

San Jose State: 1

UNLV: 1

Utah State: 1

Recruiting Updates:

2022 recruits are not featured in any of these categories any longer

Offers

DE Kaden Freeman was offered by Air Force

DB LaCarea Pleasant-Johnson was offered by Boise State, Hawaii, and Utah State

LB Jordan Whitney was offered by Boise State, SDSU, and Utah State

DB Warren Smith was offered by Boise State, SJSU and Utah State

WR Keaton Kubecka was offered by Colorado State

LB Leo Pulalasi was offered by Colorado State

QB Javance Tupou’ata-Johnson was offered by Hawaii

LB Jamih Otis was offered by Hawaii

DE Aiden McComber was offered by Hawaii

WR/DB Vicari Swain was offered by Hawaii

RB Ike Daniels was offered by Hawaii

OL Alema Iosua was offered by Hawaii

DB Kodi Pomaika’inakeakua DeCambra was offered by Hawaii

LB Isaiah Chisom was offered by Hawaii and Utah State

2024 DB Kela Moore was offered by Hawaii

2025 ATH Aiden Manutai was offered by Hawaii

2025 OL/DL KJ Hallums was offered by Hawaii

RB Sesi Vailahi was offered by Nevada

RB Amini Amone was offered by Nevada

LB Sione Westover was offered by Nevada

DL Howie Longi was offered by Nevada

LB/TE Michael Montgomery was offered by Nevada

OL RJ Esmon was offered by Nevada

LB Blesyng Alualu-Tuiolemotu was offered by Nevada

DB Genesis Smith was offered by SDSU

WR/DB Sean Brown was offered by SDSU

WR Johnathan Hall was offered by SDSU

LB Seth Fao was offered by SJSU

DE Brady Nassar was offered by SJSU and Utah State

WR/DB Israel Polk was offered by Utah State

WR/DB KJ Reed was offered by Utah State

LB Logan Brantley was offered by Utah State

DB Jermaine Mathews was offered by Utah State

QB CJ Tiller was offered by Utah State

DE Jason Moore was offered by Utah State

DE Grant Buckey was offered by Utah State

DL Marquise Jones was offered by Utah State

OL/DL Hank Zilinskas was offered by Utah State

WR/DB Solomon Davis was offered by Utah State

WR Tre Williams was offered by Utah State

OL Jason Steele was offered by Utah State

OL Roger Alderman was offered by Utah State

DB Tybo Tylin Rogers was offered by Utah State

DB Aaron Williams was offered by Utah State

DB Christian Pierce was offered by Utah State

LB Liona Lefau was offered by Utah State

DE Tiumalu Afalava was offered by Utah State

DB Jelani McLaughlin was offered by Utah State

DB CoryHuff Jr was offered by Utah State

OL/DL Heath Ozaeta was offered by Utah State

LB/RB Solomone Malafu was offered by Utah State

LB/RB Blake Nichelson was offered by Utah State

Visits

Junior Day Visits

Commits

