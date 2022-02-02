Mountaintop View 2-2-22. Rankings, NET, Bracketology, Watchlist, POTW

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.
Plus Signing Day!
Murray’s Rankings.
Who doesn’t love rankings? Boise State claims the top spot while former #1 Colorado State drops all the way to fourth. He also likes Fresno State to go on a strong run to close out the season. The Spartans still bring up the rear.
The most up to date NET rankings.
Updated MW NET Rankings (thru 1/31):— Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 1, 2022
31 - Boise State (⬆️1)
33 - Wyoming (⬆️2)
38 - Colorado State (⬇️2)
44 - San Diego State (⬆️7)
52 - Utah State (⬇️3)
64 - Fresno State (⬇️1)
115 - UNLV (⬆️2)
135 - Nevada (⬇️1)
165 - New Mexico (⬇️10)
210 - Air Force (⬆️2)
287 - SJSU (⬇️1)
Bracketology.
4 bid MW! and Utah State back in the picture ?!?? not bad not bad https://t.co/A2srn5K7SS— MWCConnection.com (@MWCConnection) February 1, 2022
Stevens on the Watchlist.
@CSUMBasketball's Isaiah Stevens is one of ten players on @Hoophall's watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award!#AtThePeak | #MWMBB | #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/MA3EV47G4n— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 1, 2022
POTW (MBB plus T&F)
NATIONAL Player of the Week @bham_10— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) February 1, 2022
U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/ho0f2bMWgf
This week's #MWITF Athletes of the Week all ✨ shined ✨ in their meets, setting top marks in the MW and the NCAA!@CSUTrackFieldXC's @GaleLaurennn even broke the MW record in the 400m with a time of 51.64‼️— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 1, 2022
: https://t.co/gdS6fdHQG8#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/dCmXlbbiRL
On the horizon:
- Later today: Signing Day Tracker (Updated all day)
- Later today: Peak Perspective: Realistic Four-Year Recruiting Expectations (Year One Check-in)
- Coming Thursday: The Top 10 Players of the 2022 MWC Recruiting Class
- Coming Friday: The 2022 Mountain West All-Recruit and Transfer teams.
Loading comments...