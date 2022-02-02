Mountaintop View 2-2-22. Rankings, NET, Bracketology, Watchlist, POTW

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Plus Signing Day!

Who doesn’t love rankings? Boise State claims the top spot while former #1 Colorado State drops all the way to fourth. He also likes Fresno State to go on a strong run to close out the season. The Spartans still bring up the rear.

The most up to date NET rankings.

Updated MW NET Rankings (thru 1/31):



31 - Boise State (⬆️1)

33 - Wyoming (⬆️2)

38 - Colorado State (⬇️2)

44 - San Diego State (⬆️7)

52 - Utah State (⬇️3)

64 - Fresno State (⬇️1)

115 - UNLV (⬆️2)

135 - Nevada (⬇️1)

165 - New Mexico (⬇️10)

210 - Air Force (⬆️2)

287 - SJSU (⬇️1) — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) February 1, 2022

Bracketology.

4 bid MW! and Utah State back in the picture ?!?? not bad not bad https://t.co/A2srn5K7SS — MWCConnection.com (@MWCConnection) February 1, 2022

Stevens on the Watchlist.

@CSUMBasketball's Isaiah Stevens is one of ten players on @Hoophall's watch list for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award!#AtThePeak | #MWMBB | #TeamTogether pic.twitter.com/MA3EV47G4n — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 1, 2022

POTW (MBB plus T&F)

NATIONAL Player of the Week @bham_10



U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week pic.twitter.com/ho0f2bMWgf — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) February 1, 2022

This week's #MWITF Athletes of the Week all ✨ shined ✨ in their meets, setting top marks in the MW and the NCAA!@CSUTrackFieldXC's @GaleLaurennn even broke the MW record in the 400m with a time of 51.64‼️



: https://t.co/gdS6fdHQG8#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/dCmXlbbiRL — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 1, 2022

On the horizon: