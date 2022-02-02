 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 2-2-22. Rankings, NET, Bracketology, Watchlist, POTW

By MikeWittmann
San Diego State v Colorado State Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

Another day, another round of links. Enjoy what we have for you today from around the conference and the college sports world in general.

Plus Signing Day!

Murray’s Rankings.

Who doesn’t love rankings? Boise State claims the top spot while former #1 Colorado State drops all the way to fourth. He also likes Fresno State to go on a strong run to close out the season. The Spartans still bring up the rear.

The most up to date NET rankings.

Bracketology.

Stevens on the Watchlist.

POTW (MBB plus T&F)

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Signing Day Tracker (Updated all day)
  • Later today: Peak Perspective: Realistic Four-Year Recruiting Expectations (Year One Check-in)
  • Coming Thursday: The Top 10 Players of the 2022 MWC Recruiting Class
  • Coming Friday: The 2022 Mountain West All-Recruit and Transfer teams.

