MWConnection Bracketology Report February 18

In less than a month, we will have the bracket. And the teams in the Mountain West will know if they are in the field or not and be prepared for whatever postseason tournament they make.

It appears that more will make the NCAA Tournament than the NIT, but there are still three weeks to play in the season, including the conference tournaments, and anything could happen.

The top three Mountain West teams appear to be in a comfortable spot, but one team that looked to be a lock before the season is slipping and will likely need help to get off the bubble.

NEW BRACKETOLOGY @hardwiredsports drops his final projected field prior to Saturday's Top 16 Bracket Preview show (12:30 p.m. ET; CBS).



1️⃣: Gonzaga, Arizona, Auburn, Kansas

✅: SDSU, SMU, Creighton, VCU

❌: UNC, Rutgers, Oklahoma, Belmonthttps://t.co/z7hAxkKZJf — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) February 18, 2022

Here is the bracketology report for the Mountain West teams this week:

Colorado State

Record: 21-3

NET: 25

KenPom: 27

The Rams have moved back up in both the NET and KenPom rankings after winning their last five games. Getting the win against San Diego State was a big win for Colorado State as it added another quality win to its resume. HeatCheckCBB has the Rams as high as a six-seed, which is probably the ceiling, unless they win out and win the Mountain West tournament championship, I do not see both happening, but it is possible.

Wyoming

Record: 21-4

NET: 35

KenPom: 40

Wyoming continues to move up bracketology projections despite the road loss at New Mexico, which dragged them down in the NET and KenPom. The Cowboys appear to be in a fairly safe position to make the NCAA Tournament as they are slotted as either an eight or nine seed and even as high as a seven seed in Jerry Palm’s projections. As long as Wyoming stays healthy and does not have multiple bad losses, they should hear its name called on Selection Sunday.

Another busy weekend on tap... pic.twitter.com/pgk620YLPI — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) February 18, 2022

Record: 20-6

NET: 36

KenPom: 33

The Broncos are still in first place in the Mountain West with an 11-2 conference schedule. All the big bracketology projections have Boise State at either an eight or nine seed. It is safe to say Boise State will make the NCAA Tournament this year, barring a catastrophic collapse at the end of the season. The Broncos arguably have the toughest schedule remaining, but they do get Utah State and San Diego State are at home. The rest of their schedule includes a home game against Nevada and road games at UNLV and Colorado State, none of those are guaranteed wins for Boise State.

@tsnmike's last 4 in:



Memphis, UNC, Belmont, San Diego State pic.twitter.com/RdkYsD83XU — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 18, 2022

San Diego State

Record: 16-6

NET: 42

KenPom: 34

While the top three teams in the Mountain West look safe, San Diego State is in a much tougher situation. Depending on where you look, the Aztecs are either one of the last teams in the field or one of the first teams out. It goes to San Diego State’s resume, there is not a lot on it.

Aside from a neutral site win against St. Mary’s and a home win against Colorado State, the Aztecs do not have a lot to fall back on. Looking at the bubble, there are several power conference teams like Oregon, North Carolina, and Michigan who all will have more chances to get better wins and build their resumes. As San Diego State gets closer to the end of the season, it cannot afford a bad loss, or else they could continue to slip.