Mountaintop View 2-18-22

The links continue as we head into the Presidents Day weekend. We start with the latest Bracketology, a health scare, some weekly awards, and end with initial looks at 3 of the West Divisions top football teams schedules for 2022. Enjoy!
Bracketology (through 2/16 games) by Joe Lunardi
An overdue welcome of Rutgers to the bracket after last night’s triumph over Illinois; moving in the opposite direction, North Carolina falls to “Last Four In” after an inexplicable home loss to Pitt. pic.twitter.com/JGA6LnURWA— Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) February 17, 2022
Utah State women’s basketball coach released from hospital after being placed in coma
Coach Ard continues to recover after her hospital stay.
MW Softball Players of the Week - Feb. 15
Read which players were named after the first week of play!
MW Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week - Feb. 16
3 first time winners were named. Read who and from what schools received the awards.
MW Men/Women Golfers of the Week
Congrats to this week's MW Men's and Women's Golfers of the Week!— Mountain West (@MW_OlySports) February 17, 2022
⛳️ @wyo_golf
⛳️ @NevadaWGolf
⛳️ @UNLVWGolf #AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/9k8kBhs4M3
The Breakfast Buffet: Keegan Murray, Jules Bernard, the Mountain West still isn’t close to its ceiling
CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein gives some props to the Mountain West in his daily morning story.
USA Today’s Pete Fiutak with some early thoughts on some of the MW teams’ football schedule
Fresno State
Fresno State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know https://t.co/TupsIotSVP— CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) February 17, 2022
San Jose State
San Jose State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know https://t.co/4gavFwGsyY— CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) February 17, 2022
San Diego State
San Diego State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know https://t.co/GovODsiQxa— CollegeFootballNews (@ColFootballNews) February 17, 2022
