Mountaintop View 2-18-22

Latest Bracketology, Coaching Health Scare, Weekly Softball/Tennis/Golf Kudos, National take on 3 MW FB teams schedules,

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: Utah State at San Diego State

The links continue as we head into the Presidents Day weekend. We start with the latest Bracketology, a health scare, some weekly awards, and end with initial looks at 3 of the West Divisions top football teams schedules for 2022. Enjoy!

Bracketology (through 2/16 games) by Joe Lunardi

Utah State women’s basketball coach released from hospital after being placed in coma

Coach Ard continues to recover after her hospital stay.

MW Softball Players of the Week - Feb. 15

Read which players were named after the first week of play!

MW Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week - Feb. 16

3 first time winners were named. Read who and from what schools received the awards.

MW Men/Women Golfers of the Week

The Breakfast Buffet: Keegan Murray, Jules Bernard, the Mountain West still isn’t close to its ceiling

CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein gives some props to the Mountain West in his daily morning story.

USA Today’s Pete Fiutak with some early thoughts on some of the MW teams’ football schedule

Fresno State

San Jose State

San Diego State

On the Horizon:

Later Today: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: Wyoming

Coming Monday: MWC Recruiting Roundup 2-21-22 The All-Sleeper Team

