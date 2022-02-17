Mountaintop View 2-17-22

Mountain West Announces 2022 Football Schedule
The Super Bowl concluded on Sunday, signaling the end of another football calendar year. The Mountain West wastes no time moving on to the next! Which games are you excited for?
MWC West college football preview: Projections, burning questions for every team ($)
Bill Connelly previews the West Division. Overall, he’s projecting a down year for the division. Only Fresno State, San Diego State, and San Jose State projected to finish with bowl eligibility. Yay for college football talk in February!
Boise State making waves in basketball recruiting?!
Breaking: 2022 four-star Sadraque Nganga has committed to Boise State, he tells @On3Recruits.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) February 16, 2022
Story: https://t.co/64RcFowI2W pic.twitter.com/NpgMTr18vT
Chris Murray takes a look at Nevada’s schedule
Nevada football's 2022 schedule includes marquee Mountain West home games with Colorado State (and ex-coach Jay Norvell) as well as rivals Boise State, Fresno State and UNLV. The UNLV game was moved back to the regular-season finale. https://t.co/z9KPoJB88W— Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) February 16, 2022
Kirk Kenney analyses San Diego State’s schedule
The @AztecFB team releases its 2022 football schedule. No kickoff times or TV information yet, but we now know opponents from week to week. https://t.co/DifgReZ6MK— Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) February 16, 2022
Basketball scores from last night
✅20 wins— Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) February 17, 2022
✅8 Broncos score and 4 in double digits
✅Great night for your FIRST PLACE Broncos#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/krYNXLemzX
Hold this L (Pt. 2) pic.twitter.com/uR0p762EBy— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) February 17, 2022
On The Horizon:
Today: Boise State Position Preview: Running Back
Today: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: UNLV
Tomorrow: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: Wyoming
Loading comments...