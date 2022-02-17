Mountaintop View 2-17-22

The Super Bowl concluded on Sunday, signaling the end of another football calendar year. The Mountain West wastes no time moving on to the next! Which games are you excited for?

Bill Connelly previews the West Division. Overall, he’s projecting a down year for the division. Only Fresno State, San Diego State, and San Jose State projected to finish with bowl eligibility. Yay for college football talk in February!

Boise State making waves in basketball recruiting?!

Breaking: 2022 four-star Sadraque Nganga has committed to Boise State, he tells @On3Recruits.



Story: https://t.co/64RcFowI2W pic.twitter.com/NpgMTr18vT — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) February 16, 2022

Chris Murray takes a look at Nevada’s schedule

Nevada football's 2022 schedule includes marquee Mountain West home games with Colorado State (and ex-coach Jay Norvell) as well as rivals Boise State, Fresno State and UNLV. The UNLV game was moved back to the regular-season finale. https://t.co/z9KPoJB88W — Chris Murray (@ByChrisMurray) February 16, 2022

Kirk Kenney analyses San Diego State’s schedule

The @AztecFB team releases its 2022 football schedule. No kickoff times or TV information yet, but we now know opponents from week to week. https://t.co/DifgReZ6MK — Kirk D Kenney (@sdutkirKDKenney) February 16, 2022

Basketball scores from last night

✅20 wins

✅8 Broncos score and 4 in double digits

✅Great night for your FIRST PLACE Broncos#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/krYNXLemzX — Boise State MBB (@BroncoSportsMBB) February 17, 2022

Hold this L (Pt. 2) pic.twitter.com/uR0p762EBy — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) February 17, 2022

