Mountaintop View 2-15-22

Nevada basketball scores massive upset with double-digit win at Utah State
Read the local take on the Wolf Pack victory. Have they finally turned the corner?
National take on the MW MBB season and prediction
Less than a month to go in the #MWMBB season!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 14, 2022
National broadcaster @RichieSchueler joins the @JKurtz_MWN to reveal his midseason picks for the MW Men's Basketball Players and Coach of the Year!
Who do you think will take home the hardware at the end of the season?#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/NHpKlQdQuv
MW Men’s Basketball Players of the Week - Feb. 14
Death, taxes, and Tyson Degenhart.....
Wyoming enters the AP Top 25!
POLL ALERT: Gonzaga returns to No. 1 in the AP Top 25, followed by Auburn, Arizona; Providence cracks top 10; Wyoming in at No. 22.— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) February 14, 2022
Full poll: https://t.co/fC46DCLYU0 pic.twitter.com/Eh49h1bO9Z
MW announces Women’s Player of the Week
No other awards were announced for the week.
Average a double-double? No problem. @Adryana_Quezada averaged 2️⃣4️⃣.5️⃣ and 1️⃣1️⃣ rebounds in @USUWBasketball's two contests.— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 14, 2022
She had a game-high 29 points and tied a season-high with 15 rebounds against Colorado State. #AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/lZxGXTmtKW
Sources: Wyoming moves quickly to fill offensive line job
It appears that Wyoming wasted no time in filling their coaching staff vacancy.
Rams Football Coaching Staff complete
Officially .— Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) February 14, 2022
We've added our final three assistants to @CoachJayNorvell's staff‼️
» @CO_CoachPerry - Special Teams
» @marcuspatton4 - Corners
» @CoachJMoses - Running Backs
» https://t.co/STXqK1N0fA pic.twitter.com/AcVhsZReS8
