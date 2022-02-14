Mountaintop View 2-14-22. MWC coaches ranked, Rebel social media, Naismith, MWC baseball.

It’s Monday and we are back at it! As always, a lot going on. The Mountain West is playing exceptional men’s basketball this season. Football news is always plentiful even with the completion of another recruiting cycle, transfer news, and all-star bowls. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.

West Coast CFB is ranking the 12 head coaches in the Mountain West. The new head coaches are pretty polarizing. The two first-time head coaches are bringing up the rear, while Jeff Tedford takes the top spot despite not having coaches the past two seasons. Troy Calhoun is also high on the list. See where the rest of the coaches end up.

The UNLV men’s basketball team has a pretty simple mindset when it comes to their social media presence. The goal is to help increase interest in the team, both with fans and, most importantly, with recruits. Anything that does that is posted and thus far, the results have been tremendous. One simple video went viral on TikTok and was picked up by Sports Center. But they are also diving into posts that help viewers learn more about the coaches, players, and program. The results have been great so far.

Midseason Naismith team selections.

Mountain West Baseball Predictions

.@NevadaBaseball is the preseason favorite to take home the #MWBSB according to the league's coaches!⁠

⁠

The season gets underway next Friday, February 18 with every team in action ⚾️#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/fjBjlaW3E3 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 10, 2022

All-MWC Baseball

On the horizon: