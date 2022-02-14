Mountaintop View 2-14-22. MWC coaches ranked, Rebel social media, Naismith, MWC baseball.

It’s Monday and we are back at it! As always, a lot going on. The Mountain West is playing exceptional men’s basketball this season. Football news is always plentiful even with the completion of another recruiting cycle, transfer news, and all-star bowls. Through it all, coverage is still coming your way today in the form of game links from the weekend and original content later today and all of this week.
MWC Head Coaches Ranked.
West Coast CFB is ranking the 12 head coaches in the Mountain West. The new head coaches are pretty polarizing. The two first-time head coaches are bringing up the rear, while Jeff Tedford takes the top spot despite not having coaches the past two seasons. Troy Calhoun is also high on the list. See where the rest of the coaches end up.
Running Rebels creative on social media.
The UNLV men’s basketball team has a pretty simple mindset when it comes to their social media presence. The goal is to help increase interest in the team, both with fans and, most importantly, with recruits. Anything that does that is posted and thus far, the results have been tremendous. One simple video went viral on TikTok and was picked up by Sports Center. But they are also diving into posts that help viewers learn more about the coaches, players, and program. The results have been great so far.
Midseason Naismith team selections.
✌️ #MWMBB stars were named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 10, 2022
Congrats @droddy22 and @O_BREEZY_17!#AtThePeak | #CSURams | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/L5RDA92DlJ
Mountain West Baseball Predictions
.@NevadaBaseball is the preseason favorite to take home the #MWBSB according to the league's coaches!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 10, 2022
The season gets underway next Friday, February 18 with every team in action ⚾️#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/fjBjlaW3E3
All-MWC Baseball
# ⚾️ - @NevadaBaseball leads all teams with four players on the team and @AF_Baseball's @PaulSkenes_15 was selected as a pitcher & catcher!#AtThePeak pic.twitter.com/1dCJTcGA2W— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 10, 2022
On the horizon:
- Later today: A new MWC Recruiting Roundup, featuring the best position units by team in the 2022 class.
- Later today: Water Cooler Talk
- Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly Wide Receiver Preview
- Coming Tuesday: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: San Jose State
- Coming Tuesday: Another round of MWC Basketball Rankings
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Who won each state in recruiting?
- Coming Wednesday: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: Utah State
