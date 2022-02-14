MWC Recruiting Roundup 2-14-22. Best positions by team in the 2022 Mountain West class.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.
With signing day over, recruiting will slow down significantly. However, our coverage will not. Over the month of February, we will be discussing different aspects of the 2022 recruiting class: our team recruiting rankings, the best-recruited positions by team, and the all-recruit sleeper team. This week will be our best-recruited positions and see below for how it all played out. They take a turn on the cover photo this week.
Below are the 10 different positions with the Mountain West teams who recruited those positions the best this season. Leading the way was Boise State, who captures another week on the banner.
With that being said, the work on the 2023 class is actually moving earlier than expected. Hawaii especially has been active on the offer front in its attempts to rebuild the program.
Class of 2021 Cover Photo Total:
- Boise State: 7
- Utah State: 6
- Air Force: 5
- Fresno State: 5
- New Mexico: 5
- San Diego State: 5
- UNLV: 4
- Hawaii: 3
- Nevada: 3
- Wyoming: 3
- San Jose State: 2
- Colorado State: 1
Recruiting Calendar:
Starting today, we are back in the dead period. This lasts the entire month of February.
The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.
While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period
Air Force Commitment Tracker:
Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.
Number of Falcon verbal commits:
Best Position Units by Team in the 2022 Class.
Quarterbacks
Colorado State
Running Backs
San Diego State
Wide Receivers
Colorado State
Tight Ends
Boise State
Offensive Line
Utah State
Defensive Line
Fresno State
EDGE
Boise State
Linebackers
Boise State
Defensive Backs
San Diego State
Special Teams
Air Force
Team Totals:
Boise State: 3
Colorado State: 2
San Diego State: 2
Air Force: 1
Fresno State: 1
Utah State: 1
Recruiting Updates:
Offers
- WR Malachi Riley was offered by Colorado State
- WR Grant Gray was offered by Colorado State
- WR/DB Jacob Lewis was offered by Hawaii
- WR/DB Rashawn Carr was offered by Hawaii
- WR/DB Mikey Matthews was offered by Hawaii
- WR/DB Gavin Hunter was offered by Hawaii
- DL Iosefa Tapeni was offered by Hawaii
- LB Kamuela Kaaihue was offered by Hawaii
- OL Josiah Timoteo was offered by Hawaii
- OL Isaiah Kema was offered by Hawaii
- DB Brock Cravens Fonoimoana was offered by Hawaii
- QB John Keawe Sagapolutele was offered by Hawaii
- LB Solomone Malafu was offered by Hawaii
- WR Mason Muaau was offered by Hawaii
- RB Trech Kekahuna was offered by Hawaii
- RB Kainoa Carvalho was offered by Hawaii, SDSU and Utah State
- WR/DB Taeshaun Lyons was offered by SJSU
- QB CJ Tiller was offered by SJSU
- QB Aiden Chiles was offered by SJSU
- 2024 QB Jack Stupin was offered by SJSU
- TE CJ Jacobsen was offered by UNLV
- OL Jackson Fullmer was offered by Utah State
- OL/DL Talitu’i Pututau was offered by Utah State
- TE Cooper Jensen was offered by Utah State
- DE Isaac Terrell was offered by Utah State
- DL Jarra Anderson was offered by Utah State
- WR Pokaiaua Haunga was offered by Utah State
- WR/DB Kayne Clark was offered by Utah State
- DE Blake Purchase was offered by Utah State
- ATH Trey Leckner was offered by Utah State
Visits
Junior Day Visits
Commits
