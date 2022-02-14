MWC Recruiting Roundup 2-14-22. Best positions by team in the 2022 Mountain West class.

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup.

With signing day over, recruiting will slow down significantly. However, our coverage will not. Over the month of February, we will be discussing different aspects of the 2022 recruiting class: our team recruiting rankings, the best-recruited positions by team, and the all-recruit sleeper team. This week will be our best-recruited positions and see below for how it all played out. They take a turn on the cover photo this week.

Below are the 10 different positions with the Mountain West teams who recruited those positions the best this season. Leading the way was Boise State, who captures another week on the banner.

With that being said, the work on the 2023 class is actually moving earlier than expected. Hawaii especially has been active on the offer front in its attempts to rebuild the program.

Recruiting Calendar:

Starting today, we are back in the dead period. This lasts the entire month of February.

Recruits, Coaches, and Parents!

Here is the 2021-2022 D1 FBS Recruiting Calendar This calendar will tell you when



- You can take official/unofficial visits



- Our coaches can attend your games/make school visits



- Coaches can make home visits



Recruiting dead periods

The most restrictive of all the recruiting periods is the NCAA Dead Period. During the dead period, coaches may not have any in-person contact with recruits and/or their parents. In other words, coaches are not allowed to talk to recruits at their college campus, the athlete’s school, an athletic camp or even the grocery store.

While the term “dead period” makes it seem like all recruiting stops during this time, that’s actually not the case. Athletes and coaches are still allowed to communicate via phone, email, social media and other digital communication channels. While NCAA Division 1 programs are prohibited from conducting any in-person recruiting, D1 college coaches can still contact student-athletes via digital forms of communication during the dead period

Air Force Commitment Tracker:

Since the Air Force Academy regularly has by far the most commits among Mountain West recruiting classes, it’s kind of fun to track them over the course of the year.

Number of Falcon verbal commits:

Best Position Units by Team in the 2022 Class.

Quarterbacks

Colorado State

Running Backs

San Diego State

Wide Receivers

Colorado State

Tight Ends

Boise State

Offensive Line

Utah State

Defensive Line

Fresno State

EDGE

Boise State

Linebackers

Boise State

Defensive Backs

San Diego State

Special Teams

Air Force

Recruiting Updates:

Offers

WR Malachi Riley was offered by Colorado State

WR Grant Gray was offered by Colorado State

WR/DB Jacob Lewis was offered by Hawaii

WR/DB Rashawn Carr was offered by Hawaii

WR/DB Mikey Matthews was offered by Hawaii

WR/DB Gavin Hunter was offered by Hawaii

DL Iosefa Tapeni was offered by Hawaii

LB Kamuela Kaaihue was offered by Hawaii

OL Josiah Timoteo was offered by Hawaii

OL Isaiah Kema was offered by Hawaii

DB Brock Cravens Fonoimoana was offered by Hawaii

QB John Keawe Sagapolutele was offered by Hawaii

LB Solomone Malafu was offered by Hawaii

WR Mason Muaau was offered by Hawaii

RB Trech Kekahuna was offered by Hawaii

RB Kainoa Carvalho was offered by Hawaii, SDSU and Utah State

WR/DB Taeshaun Lyons was offered by SJSU

QB CJ Tiller was offered by SJSU

QB Aiden Chiles was offered by SJSU

2024 QB Jack Stupin was offered by SJSU

TE CJ Jacobsen was offered by UNLV

OL Jackson Fullmer was offered by Utah State

OL/DL Talitu’i Pututau was offered by Utah State

TE Cooper Jensen was offered by Utah State

DE Isaac Terrell was offered by Utah State

DL Jarra Anderson was offered by Utah State

WR Pokaiaua Haunga was offered by Utah State

WR/DB Kayne Clark was offered by Utah State

DE Blake Purchase was offered by Utah State

ATH Trey Leckner was offered by Utah State



Visits

Junior Day Visits

Commits

