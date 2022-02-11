Mountaintop View 2-11-22

Who doesn’t like a buffet? A variety of choices, almost impossible not to find something you like! Well, today’s links are offering a buffet of sports news around the MW. Hope you find something you like! Enjoy!
INSIDE COLLEGE BASKETBALL’S MOST UNDERRATED CONFERENCE
Andy Katz takes a deeper dive into the Mountain West Conference as the conference looks to place 4-5 teams in the Big Dance in March.
Aztecs make it interesting in victory over San Jose State
San Diego State has a bit of a tougher time with the Spartans than expected. Read the recap from the Aztecs’ side of things.
Wyoming up to new No. 2 in Kevin Connors’ Mid-Major Top 10 and a basketball family thrives at Detroit Mercy
The Cowboys rise in ESPN’s Kevin Connors’ weekly Mid-Major rankings. Another MW team fell but still stayed in the Top Ten.
National view of MW Women’s BB
National college basketball broadcaster @kristablunk joins the MWN’s @Bridget_Howard8 to reveal her Midseason #MWWBB Players and Coach of the Year ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/AsPvN1K6Qt— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 10, 2022
