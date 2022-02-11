 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 2-11-22

Katz love, Aztecs hang on, Cowboys rise, MWWBB, Bronco All-American comes home, Turner draft stock rising, Softball season primer, MW Tennis POTWs,

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: San Diego State at Colorado State

Who doesn’t like a buffet? A variety of choices, almost impossible not to find something you like! Well, today’s links are offering a buffet of sports news around the MW. Hope you find something you like! Enjoy!

INSIDE COLLEGE BASKETBALL’S MOST UNDERRATED CONFERENCE

Andy Katz takes a deeper dive into the Mountain West Conference as the conference looks to place 4-5 teams in the Big Dance in March.

Aztecs make it interesting in victory over San Jose State

San Diego State has a bit of a tougher time with the Spartans than expected. Read the recap from the Aztecs’ side of things.

Wyoming up to new No. 2 in Kevin Connors’ Mid-Major Top 10 and a basketball family thrives at Detroit Mercy

The Cowboys rise in ESPN’s Kevin Connors’ weekly Mid-Major rankings. Another MW team fell but still stayed in the Top Ten.

National view of MW Women’s BB

He played during Boise State’s golden era. Now this Hall of Famer is back on The Blue

Who says you can’t come back home? Read the local story of how the Broncos’ first consensus All-American returns to his alma mater as a coach.

COLE TURNER IS AN NFL DRAFT PROSPECT ON THE RISE

Read the Draft Network’s assessment of the Wolf Pack star after his Senior Bowl practice and game performances.

MW SOFTBALL WEEKLY RELEASE - FEB. 9

Get up-to-date as the 2022 season has begun!

MW Men’s and Women’s Tennis Players of the Week - Feb. 9

The Mountain West names its weekly award winners with one player winning for the third time this season! Read who it is!

On the Horizon:

Later Today: Shohei Ohtani fans, meet Paul Skenes

Later Today: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: Colorado State

Be on the Lookout For: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: UNLV

2022 Recruiting Breakdown: San Jose State

The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Wide Receivers Preview

