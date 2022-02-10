Mountaintop View 2-10-22

Time to turn the page to 2022 for college football. ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his preseason SP+ projections. Fresno State and Boise State lead the way, the only teams projected in the Top 50.

I’ll spoil it for you:

39. Fresno State

43. Boise State

65. Air Force

67. San Diego State

85. Wyoming

86. Colorado State

91. Utah State

96. San Jose State

109. UNLV

120. Nevada

122. Hawaii

126. New Mexico

Argue away. Please don’t shoot the messenger, Utah State fans.

Wyoming sits atop Chris Murray’s MWC men’s basketball rankings. Boise State sits at #2. This matches the current conference standings. Oddly enough, neither of these teams is the Vegas favorite to win the conference tournament. San Diego State and Colorado State rank 1-2 in that category. Should be a wild final few weeks of the season.

Your daily Lunardi update

Mel Kiper praising Wyoming’s Chad Muma

Wyoming LB Chad Muma caught the eyes of @MelKiperESPN during the @SeniorBowl. More from First Draft: pic.twitter.com/pxNpCy6Pf1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 9, 2022

Aztecs, Rams the favorites to win in Vegas?

San Diego State is currently a slight favorite to win the Mountain West Tournament, per @CircaSports. pic.twitter.com/tsPT98kHZS — Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) February 9, 2022

Time to dream big?

You are awesome, Henry

Henry you are the epitome of Cowboy Tough.



Congrats on your journey. Congrats on your fight. Congrats on your win! You will always be a part of our team @jefflinder X #OneWyoming pic.twitter.com/2ilS5ygRCn — Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) February 9, 2022

Aztecs defeat Spartans on the hardwood

.@AmeyMyron had his first career double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds...#SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/JMEpopCPNo — San Jose State Men’s Basketball (@SanJoseStateMBB) February 10, 2022

