Mountaintop View 2-10-22

College football SP+ preseason projections for 2022
Time to turn the page to 2022 for college football. ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his preseason SP+ projections. Fresno State and Boise State lead the way, the only teams projected in the Top 50.
I’ll spoil it for you:
39. Fresno State
43. Boise State
65. Air Force
67. San Diego State
85. Wyoming
86. Colorado State
91. Utah State
96. San Jose State
109. UNLV
120. Nevada
122. Hawaii
126. New Mexico
Argue away. Please don’t shoot the messenger, Utah State fans.
Mountain West rankings: Wyoming rises to the top after trio of huge wins
Wyoming sits atop Chris Murray’s MWC men’s basketball rankings. Boise State sits at #2. This matches the current conference standings. Oddly enough, neither of these teams is the Vegas favorite to win the conference tournament. San Diego State and Colorado State rank 1-2 in that category. Should be a wild final few weeks of the season.
Your daily Lunardi update
February 9, 2022
Mel Kiper praising Wyoming’s Chad Muma
Wyoming LB Chad Muma caught the eyes of @MelKiperESPN during the @SeniorBowl. More from First Draft: pic.twitter.com/pxNpCy6Pf1— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 9, 2022
Aztecs, Rams the favorites to win in Vegas?
San Diego State is currently a slight favorite to win the Mountain West Tournament, per @CircaSports. pic.twitter.com/tsPT98kHZS— Jon Schaeffer (@jonschaeffer) February 9, 2022
Time to dream big?
FIVE?!— Mountain West (@MountainWest) February 9, 2022
Sounds good to us, @JonRothstein! pic.twitter.com/NboGMcZyQW
You are awesome, Henry
Henry you are the epitome of Cowboy Tough.— Wyoming Cowboy Basketball (@wyo_mbb) February 9, 2022
Congrats on your journey. Congrats on your fight. Congrats on your win! You will always be a part of our team @jefflinder X #OneWyoming pic.twitter.com/2ilS5ygRCn
Aztecs defeat Spartans on the hardwood
.@AmeyMyron had his first career double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds...#SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/JMEpopCPNo— San Jose State Men’s Basketball (@SanJoseStateMBB) February 10, 2022
On The Horizon:
Today: Boise State Position Preview: Quarterback
Today: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: Fresno State
Friday: Shohei Ohtani Fans, Meet Paul Skenes
Friday: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: Colorado State
Loading comments...