Mountaintop View 2-10-22

SP+ rankings for 2022, Chad Muma, eyes on March Madness and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
NCAA Football: Boise State at San Diego State Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

College football SP+ preseason projections for 2022

Time to turn the page to 2022 for college football. ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his preseason SP+ projections. Fresno State and Boise State lead the way, the only teams projected in the Top 50.

I’ll spoil it for you:

39. Fresno State

43. Boise State

65. Air Force

67. San Diego State

85. Wyoming

86. Colorado State

91. Utah State

96. San Jose State

109. UNLV

120. Nevada

122. Hawaii

126. New Mexico

Argue away. Please don’t shoot the messenger, Utah State fans.

Mountain West rankings: Wyoming rises to the top after trio of huge wins

Wyoming sits atop Chris Murray’s MWC men’s basketball rankings. Boise State sits at #2. This matches the current conference standings. Oddly enough, neither of these teams is the Vegas favorite to win the conference tournament. San Diego State and Colorado State rank 1-2 in that category. Should be a wild final few weeks of the season.

Your daily Lunardi update

Mel Kiper praising Wyoming’s Chad Muma

Aztecs, Rams the favorites to win in Vegas?

Time to dream big?

You are awesome, Henry

Aztecs defeat Spartans on the hardwood

On The Horizon:

Today: Boise State Position Preview: Quarterback

Today: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: Fresno State

Friday: Shohei Ohtani Fans, Meet Paul Skenes

Friday: 2022 Recruiting Breakdown: Colorado State

