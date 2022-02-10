Boise State Position Preview: Quarterback

The recruiting cycle is done and the season is behind us. Some schools are only weeks away from starting spring football, and offseason workouts are in full swing. Now that we have an idea as to what Boise State’s roster will look like heading into the fall, we are going to take a weekly look at each position group for this team. This week we are starting with quarterbacks.

Projected Starter

Hank Bachmeier (Senior)

Bachmeier will be entering his fourth season as a starting quarterback. His reign as starting quarterback has been a bit controversial, as he has not always met the expectations that Bronco fans have placed on him. However, if there is one thing we know about Hank, it is that he is as tough as they come. The offensive line play during his time at quarterback has been horrendous to say the least.

For his career, Bachmeier has thrown for over 6,000 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. However, he has taken 51 sacks, and at times, his ability to stay healthy has become an issue. Bachmeier and the offensive line will need to reduce the amount of hits taken in 2022.

2nd String

Taylen Green (Redshirt Freshman)

I have said it before and I will say it again, Taylen Green’s upside is as high as any quarterback to ever come through this program. He is a physical specimen that runs like a wide receiver. The coaching staff would be wise to incorporate him into the weekly game plan. We had the opportunity to see Green a few times against Utah State and Fresno State last season. According to coaches, he has the strongest arm on the team. But he needs to become more accurate and work on his decision making before he is ready to take over the starting spot.

3rd String

Sam Vidlak (Redshirt Sophomore)

The Oregon State transfer is an intriguing addition. It is hard to see him joining this program without at least some hope of becoming the starting quarterback in 2023. Vidlak has good size and is fairly mobile, but I’m not sure how well he fits the RPO scheme that offensive coordinator Tim Plough hopes to utilize. It is worth keeping an eye on what type of snaps he gets in spring ball and if he is a real threat to pass Green for the backup spot.

Other Backups

Maddux Madsen (Freshman)

The incoming quarterback out of Utah was added to the recruiting class after prized recruit Kaitin Houser decommitted in favor of Michigan State. Madsen’s tape is interesting. He is elusive and has decent arm strength. I think he needs some time in the weight room and improved accuracy before he has a realistic shot at seeing the field.

Colton Fitzgerald (Redshirt Freshman)

In a bit of a surprise, Fitzgerald was added to the Boise State roster before fall camp. Coaches have said he has a strong arm. Not much is known about his talent, but he is fighting an uphill battle to see the field.

Colt Fulton (Redshirt Freshman)

Fulton joined the program last fall as a walk-on. He was likely added to the roster as an extra arm. It is hard to see him getting any valuable snaps.

Andy Peters (Redshirt Sophomore)

Peters is a local walk-on who’s only action game in the infamous “COVID game” against BYU in 2020. He was the fifth string quarterback in that game, and he might be even further down the depth chart this spring. He was out with an injury most of 2021.

How do you see Boise State’s quarterback depth chart playing out? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.