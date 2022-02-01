 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mountaintop View 2-1-2022

Rankings, Rankings, Rankings, Men/Women POTW, Cousy Award Top 10 finalists, Schedule Updates.

By RudyEspino
Syndication: Arizona Republic

We go basketball heavy in this pre-Groundhog Day Edition of Mountaintop View. Based on the news of this week’s Men’s BB Freshman of the Week, it does feel like Groundhog Day! Click the links to know what I mean! Enjoy!

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

No MW teams in Top 25, however Boise State and Colorado State receives votes. How far off are the Broncos from the Top 25?

Bracketologists has MW as a 4 bid conference

Is your team one of the four?

ROTHSTEIN 45

National College Basketball writer Jon Rothstein lists 3 MW teams in his latest rankings. See which ones and where they are!

MW MBB Players of the Week

Seriously, can you just rename the Freshman Player of the Week award for rest of year?

MW WBB Players of the Week

CSU Player makes prestigious list

These are the top 10 finalists as best PG in the country

Mountain West Reschedules Basketball Games

Read the update for both Men’s and Women’s games previously canceled due to Covid-19.

On the Horizon:

  • Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
  • Later Today: Another round of MWC Basketball Rankings
  • Later Today: 2021 Senior Bowl Preview
  • Coming Wednesday: Signing Day! Our Signing Day Tracker will be updated all day.
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Realistic Recruiting Cycles (Year 1 Check-in)

