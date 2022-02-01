Mountaintop View 2-1-2022

We go basketball heavy in this pre-Groundhog Day Edition of Mountaintop View. Based on the news of this week’s Men’s BB Freshman of the Week, it does feel like Groundhog Day! Click the links to know what I mean! Enjoy!
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
No MW teams in Top 25, however Boise State and Colorado State receives votes. How far off are the Broncos from the Top 25?
Bracketologists has MW as a 4 bid conference
Is your team one of the four?
Today's updated #NETRankings are out. See the full breakdown here: https://t.co/nEtQE9irMu #CBB #MBB #NCAABB #MarchMadness— Bracketologists.com (@netbracket) January 31, 2022
ROTHSTEIN 45
National College Basketball writer Jon Rothstein lists 3 MW teams in his latest rankings. See which ones and where they are!
MW MBB Players of the Week
Seriously, can you just rename the Freshman Player of the Week award for rest of year?
#— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 31, 2022
Watch for the reveal of this week's winners ⤵️
@TheRunninRebels @BroncoSportsMBB#AtThePeak | #MWMBB | #BEaREBEL | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/3kgzFdC6GS
MW WBB Players of the Week
It's ⏰ for the @MW_WBB Players of the Week -- As always, MWN's @Bridget_Howard8 has the details. ⤵@UNLVLadyRebels@wyo_wbb#AtThePeak | #MakingHerMark | #BEaREBEL | #GoWyo pic.twitter.com/JREA0BaUp5— Mountain West (@MountainWest) January 31, 2022
CSU Player makes prestigious list
These are the top 10 finalists as best PG in the country
#CousyAward Watch List from @Hoophall!— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 31, 2022
Jahvon Quinerly
Wendell Green Jr.
James Akinjo
Isaiah Stevens
Andrew Nembhard
Sahvir Wheeler
Will Richardson
Kennedy Chandler
Tyger Campbell
Collin Gillespie pic.twitter.com/A1ZdLcUnyS
Mountain West Reschedules Basketball Games
Read the update for both Men’s and Women’s games previously canceled due to Covid-19.
On the Horizon:
- Later Today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
- Later Today: Another round of MWC Basketball Rankings
- Later Today: 2021 Senior Bowl Preview
- Coming Wednesday: Signing Day! Our Signing Day Tracker will be updated all day.
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: Realistic Recruiting Cycles (Year 1 Check-in)
Loading comments...