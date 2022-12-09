Mountaintop View 12-9-22

The available Christmas shopping days are dwindling as is the number of players entering the Transfer Portal since the initial rush on Dec. 5th! There’s plenty of news around the Mountain West, so click the links to be in the know! Enjoy!

MW Basketball News

The Rebels putting their defensive clamps on opponents so far this year...

UNLV has held seven of its nine opponents to 65 points or less. Runnin Rebels are forcing an average of 19.2 turnovers in their last five games.



Washington State up next on Saturday in Las Vegas. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 8, 2022

The Mercury News lists their current Top 10 Men’s Basketball teams in the West with the Mountain West and four of their teams prominently placed.

Could be very good considering Broncos heading to a tough road matchup vs. St. Louis University tomorrow and an even tougher conference schedule coming up.

News and notes from the Lobos last game as they continue their unbeaten start to the 2022-23 season.

MW Football News

Two MW Head Coaches appear on the potential list as the coaching carousel goes round and round.

The Pack’s offense averaged the lowest score per game since 2000. So how does Head Coach Ken Wilson see in his QB room, where there should be 4 scholarship players competing for time?

A civil suit against some of the players is still outstanding.

In Other MW News

The indoor track and field season is in full stride (see what I did there?) and here’s the honorees as selected by the Mountain West for their efforts. Congrats to all!

A couple of swimmers earn their third honor along with a first-time honoree. Congrats!

On the Horizon:

Later Today: The Mountain West Conference Title Contenders: How they Started versus How they Finished

Later Today: The MWCConnection 2022 Postseason Top 10 Players