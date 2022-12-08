Mountaintop View 12-8-22

Barry Odom introduced as new UNLV Football head coach
Former Missouri head coach and Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom was introduced as UNLV’s next head coach yesterday. Opinions on the hire are mixed. Hear the man for yourself.
Stephen Tsai: Stalled Aloha Stadium issue needs to get out of neutral
It’s been nearly two years since Aloha Stadium was condemned and the rust bucket still stands. Stephen Tsai asks, what gives?
Three takeaways: The unsung hero of Nevada basketball’s key road win at Pepperdine
Nevada basketball picked up a quality victory over Pepperdine, moving the Wolf Pac to a surprising 8-2 start. The Mountain West in general appears headed for a breakout campaign.
Odom’s first big get: keeping Doug Brumfield
VIDEO - UNLV QB Doug Brumfield tells @ESPNLasVegas that he's staying with the Rebels program. He's committed to Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/YB1xFhqvrq— COFIELD (@stevecofield) December 7, 2022
Basketball scores from last night
Mahalo Bows pic.twitter.com/QxzkQljQod— UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) December 8, 2022
FresYES. #GoDogs | #ForTheV | #ValleyTough pic.twitter.com/9i8sg0D7KD— Fresno State Men’s Basketball (@FresnoStateMBB) December 8, 2022
Promising start to the season
And then there were 10 pic.twitter.com/svuSeb7i5J— CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 7, 2022
5️⃣ teams in the NET Top 5️⃣0️⃣, the most of any conference out west #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB pic.twitter.com/38Hkn0Fn5r— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 7, 2022
