Mountaintop View 12-8-22

Former Missouri head coach and Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom was introduced as UNLV’s next head coach yesterday. Opinions on the hire are mixed. Hear the man for yourself.

It’s been nearly two years since Aloha Stadium was condemned and the rust bucket still stands. Stephen Tsai asks, what gives?

Nevada basketball picked up a quality victory over Pepperdine, moving the Wolf Pac to a surprising 8-2 start. The Mountain West in general appears headed for a breakout campaign.

Odom’s first big get: keeping Doug Brumfield

VIDEO - UNLV QB Doug Brumfield tells @ESPNLasVegas that he's staying with the Rebels program. He's committed to Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/YB1xFhqvrq — COFIELD (@stevecofield) December 7, 2022

Basketball scores from last night

Promising start to the season

And then there were 10 pic.twitter.com/svuSeb7i5J — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) December 7, 2022

5️⃣ teams in the NET Top 5️⃣0️⃣, the most of any conference out west #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB pic.twitter.com/38Hkn0Fn5r — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 7, 2022

On The Horizon:

