Mountaintop View 12-8-22

Barry Odom introduced as new coach, Aloha Stadium project stagnation, basketball scores and more from Wednesday

By JeremyRodrigues
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 15 Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Barry Odom introduced as new UNLV Football head coach

Former Missouri head coach and Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom was introduced as UNLV’s next head coach yesterday. Opinions on the hire are mixed. Hear the man for yourself.

Stephen Tsai: Stalled Aloha Stadium issue needs to get out of neutral

It’s been nearly two years since Aloha Stadium was condemned and the rust bucket still stands. Stephen Tsai asks, what gives?

Three takeaways: The unsung hero of Nevada basketball’s key road win at Pepperdine

Nevada basketball picked up a quality victory over Pepperdine, moving the Wolf Pac to a surprising 8-2 start. The Mountain West in general appears headed for a breakout campaign.

Odom’s first big get: keeping Doug Brumfield

Basketball scores from last night

Promising start to the season

