The MWCConnection 2022 Postseason All-Coach Team

It’s Thursday and we are still rolling out new preview content wrapping up the season. Today looks at the All-Coach team. As the name suggests, our team voted on the best coach at each position and listed them all on one team. Some spots were more difficult to identify than others, but we put together a good team nonetheless. Check it out below and if you missed out on anything from earlier in the week, catch up on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you want to know how we vote before the season, here you go.

For this list, we tried to keep it simple. A head coach, three coordinators, and then nine position assistants. Many defensive spots have multiple coaches on the DL, LB, or in the secondary, but we listed them all as one spot, plus a pass-rush coach in an attempt to simplify it. Also, coordinators are also able to be voted at the position they coach, although it doesn’t always show up in the final votes.

Head Coach

Jeff Tedford (Fresno State)

Offensive Coordinator

Dirk Koetter (Boise State)

Quarterback Coach

Ryan Lindley (San Diego State)

Running Back Coach

Keith Bhonapha (Boise State)

Wide Receiver Coach

Pat McCann (Fresno State)

Tight End Coach

Nate Potter (Boise State)

Offensive Line Coach

Steed Lobotzke (Air Force)

Defensive Coordinator

Brian Knoff (Air Force)

Defensive Line Coach

Joe Seumalo (San Jose State)

Pass Rush Coach

Justin Ena (San Diego State)

Linebacker Coach

Spencer Danielson (Boise State)

Secondary Coach

Kane Ioane (Boise State)

Special Teams Coordinator

Doug Deakin (San Diego State)

Team Totals:

Boise State: 5

San Diego State: 3

Air Force: 2

Fresno State: 2

San Jose State: 1

Notes:

There were 7 unanimous picks: Koetter, Deakin, Bhonapha, Lobotzke, Seumalo, Ena, and Danielson.

The closest position battles were at head coach, quarterback, tight end, and defensive back.

Three different coaches received votes for defensive coordinator. All other positions were two-man races.

As can be shown above, Boise State was the clear leader in coaching votes, with San Diego State also ahead of the rest. Five different teams had a selection.

﻿There it is. So let’s hear it. Who did we snub? Who did we put on here that shouldn’t be? Let’s hear your feedback in the comments section.

Coming tomorrow: The top 10 players of the 2022 season.