Lobos Stay Undefeated

The New Mexico Lobos had five players score in double-figures on Tuesday night en route to defeating the Western New Mexico Mustangs 102-63 in The Pit.

“They’re challenging games to play in,” head coach Richard Pitino said after the game. “I thought for the most part we did our part. I told the guys to use this as an opportunity to get better.”

Morris Udeze led the way for UNM with 18 points, as the Lobos saw all 12 players that got playing time during the game score.

“8-0, I’m excited about that,” Pitino said. “We’re excited to be back here on Saturday too.”

The game’s outcome was never really in doubt. After getting down 3-1 early on, the Lobos then went on a 20-5 run to take a double-digit lead with 11:44 to go in the first half and didn’t look back.

With the victory, the Lobos remained part of the undefeated ranks in the nation, with just nine other schools apart of that as well.

Looking ahead:

The Lobos will welcome Texas-San Antonio into Albuquerque on Saturday afternoon.

The Road Runners are 5-3 on the season, with losses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Dartmouth, and Grambling.

The tip on Saturday will be at 2:00 pm MT and will be broadcasted on the Mountain West Network.

Looking back:

New Mexico received three votes for the AP Top 25 poll this past week. That was good enough for 39th if the poll kept going beyond 25. The Lobos also had five votes in the Coaches Poll, good enough for 39th in that poll as well.

Coach Pitino was also recognized for last week’s 4-0 slate. ESPN’s Power Rankings named him their coach of the week.