Mountaintop View 12-7-22. Rebels hire Barry Odom, All-Americans, Braasch spotlight, POTW, lots of viewers.

It's hump day, and signing day is just two weeks away. Plus, bowl games are next week and basketball games are happening nearly every day.

A big factor in a new head coach was previous head coaching experience. New Rebels coach Barry Odom checks off that box. In four seasons at the helm for Missouri, he went 25-25, including 13-19 in SEC conference play, and two bowl games (or one less than UNLV has had in their history). This appears to be a step towards great consistency. It should also be noted Odom is a coach know for concentrating on the defensive side of the ball.

College Football News released their All-American teams and quite a few Mountain West players made the freshman teams. There were representatives from New Mexico (first team), Boise State, Wyoming (second team), Boise State, Nevada, Wyoming (third team), Colorado State, Wyoming, and Utah State (honorable mention).

Things can change in a hurry, and that is exactly what’s happening for Joey Braasch. In his third season with the team, this was the first year he saw the field. In eight games, his numbers are good for the fourth-string running back, 29 carries for 95 yards. However, with Titus Swen being dismissed from the team, plus Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James being ruled out for the bowl game due to injuries, Braasch suddenly finds himself as the starting running back. Opportunites can come when least expected.

Most watched MWC championship game ever.

Conference championships finished strong on FOX - Michigan's defense of the @BigTen Championship earned 10,699,000 viewers on FOX



Earlier, Fresno State's win in the Mountain West Championship scored 1,938,000 viewers on FOX - the most-watched @MountainWest Championship ever pic.twitter.com/wGI6lFHo7z — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) December 6, 2022

