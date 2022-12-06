UNLV Football Hires Barry Odom as New Head Coach

UNLV fired former head coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons.

Their new hire, Barry Odom, was the defensive coordinator at Arkansas for the last three years and they have made it to a bowl game every year he has been there. Before that he was the head coach at Missouri from 2016-2019.

He should be a good add for this UNLV team as he has experience being in a Power 5 conference let alone the SEC. He will bring an elevated level of play and and toughness to the Rebel facilities.

As a head coach of the Missouri Tigers, he had a record of 25-25. He did get a team nationally ranked back in 2018 where they finished No. 23 in the country. He had coached NFL QB Drew Lock on that 2018 Tigers team.

Odom is a defensive minded coach. His defenses at Arkansas always were top in the SEC in takeaways. UNLV’s defense was the 9th ranked defense in the conference this past year with their Point Per Game (PPG) being 28.5. If the UNLV defense can get more takeaways, they will set up more opportunities for their offense as they were ranked 5th this year in the Mountain West.

Coach Odom’s experience will elevate UNLV’s program to be the best they can be. Hopefully, the Rebels can be atop the Mountain West in the near future.

