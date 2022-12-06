Boise State Struts Out of Texas With a 15-Point Win, Welcomes NAIA Eastern Oregon

Howdy!

In one of the toughest non-conference matchups of the season, Boise State shot the lights out and maintained control throughout the entire game.

Football had a tough day on The Blue.

Basketball came to the rescue.

Key Teams Stats of the Night

Field Goal Percentage

Boise State - 52.3%

Texas A&M - 41.4%

Three Point Percentage

Boise State - 44.0%

Texas A&M - 23.8%

Assists

Boise State - 19

Texas A&M - 13

Stat Leaders

Points

Max Rice (BSU) - 25 points

Wade Taylor IV (TAMU) - 16 points

Rebounds

Chibuzo Agbo (BSU) - 11 rebounds

Tyrece Radford and Julius Marble - 5 rebounds

Assists

Three BSU players - 4 assists

Wade Taylor IV (TAMU) - 6 assists

Story of the Game

Leon Rice’s crew wasted no time, drilling three triples in the first four minutes of play. The Aggies maintained within arm’s reach and were able to tie the game up at 13.

That was the closest Texas A&M would get to taking the lead.

Long-range shots from Sadraque NgaNga, Agbo, and Rice provided the Broncos with breathing room each time the Aggies appeared to threaten. Rice was the star of the first half, contributing 12 points as put the ball on the floor to create opportunities for his teammates via kickouts. The Broncos entered the locker room up nine and were in firm control of the game.

The Aggies were never able to mount a sustainable run to cut the lead significantly. Boise State responded time and time again as they were active on the offensive end, moving without the ball and making the extra pass. The trio of Rice, Marcus Shaver Jr., and Naje Smith were able to ice the game at the free throw line and secure a resume-building win for Boise State.

FINAL

BOISE STATE BRONCOS (6-2) 86

TEXAS A&M AGGIES (5-3) 71

BOISE STATE (6-2) VS EASTERN OREGON (5-3)

Location: Boise, Idaho (ExtraMile Arena)

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 6th at 7:00 p.m. (Mountain Time)

Television: None

Streaming: Mountain West Network

Radio: KBOI 670 AM

Head-to-Head: Boise State is 6-0 all-time against the Mountaineers.

Keys to Watch

1. Can Boise State force Eastern Oregon to become one dimensional?

The Mountaineers currently have six players that are averaging at least ten points per game.

2. Will Boise State be able to repeat their hot perimeter shooting?

If the Broncos can shoot over the top of an SEC squad, then they should be able to match it against this NAIA team.

3. How will Leon Rice’s 250th win be celebrated?

Rice hit a major milestone against Texas A&M on Saturday and I sincerely hope that the home crowd gives him a standing ovation for everything he has done for Bronco basketball.

Stat Leaders (Averages)

Points

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 15.6 Pts.

EOU: Guard Phillip Malatare - 16.4 Pts.

Rebounds

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 7.6 Reb.

EOU: Guard Phillip Malatare - 6.0 Reb.

Assists

Boise State: Guard Marcus Shaver Jr. - 4.1 Ast.

EOU: Guard Phillip Malatare - 2.8 Ast.

Odds

I could not find a spread on this game. Safe to say it would be in the high teens.

Prediction

Nothing climactic should come of this game. A chance to fine tune some schemes and rotations before facing a tough opponent Saturday in the Saint Louis Billikens.

Final Score

Boise State 74 - Eastern Oregon 44

What are your thoughts on the Broncos’ performance against Texas A&M?

Leave your comments down below.