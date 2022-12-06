 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mountaintop View 12-6-22

Read the stories on MW news before they enter the Transfer Portal!

By RudyEspino
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round - Colorado State vs Michigan

The chaos known as the Transfer Portal is upon us with just over two weeks from Early Signing Period for football. Check out the links/content for other news in conference football, basketball, and the end to a historic season in women’s volleyball. Enjoy!!

MW Football News

Gentlemen, start your engines....

Kansas State, Utah, and Washington the big land-grabbers...

College Football Playoff, Bowl Game First Thought Predictions, Analysis

Now that the bowl lineups have been announced, College Football News takes a first stab at early predictions.

Boise State assistant Poppinga expected to leave Broncos for BYU

The coaching dominos started last week with UNLV letting go of Head Coach Marcus Arroyo, but those dominos are not falling for just head coaches. Word out of Boise is that one of their staff is going back to his alma mater.

Sources add Orgeron, Petersen to list of UNLV candidates

Here’s an update on the UNLV head coaching position. Don’t know who these “sources” are, surprised Urban Meyer not added to this list if one is shooting for the moon.

MW Basketball News

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL

San Diego State moves up two spots, UNLV and New Mexico also received votes.

Players of the Week

First RPI/NET rankings, six MW teams in top 65, but definitely not in the order you might think...

Kudos to New Mexico MBB Head Coach...

Takeaways from Colorado State basketball’s shocking loss to Northern Colorado

Maybe caught looking ahead to their game with in-state rival Colorado, the Rams could not stop Northern Colorado from scoring in an upset loss.

Other MW Sports News

Utah State Volleyball’s Historic Season Comes to an End at NCAA Tournament

Appearing in the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2010, the Aggies fell to 6th-seeded Arkansas.

