Mountaintop View 12-6-22

The chaos known as the Transfer Portal is upon us with just over two weeks from Early Signing Period for football. Check out the links/content for other news in conference football, basketball, and the end to a historic season in women’s volleyball. Enjoy!!

MW Football News

Gentlemen, start your engines....

It is December 5. The transfer portal is officially open for all college football players. pic.twitter.com/z0WKdwsMpy — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 5, 2022

Kansas State, Utah, and Washington the big land-grabbers...

Post Conference Championship Empire Map pic.twitter.com/7c4f4bfXqH — CFB Home (@CFBHome) December 5, 2022

Now that the bowl lineups have been announced, College Football News takes a first stab at early predictions.

The coaching dominos started last week with UNLV letting go of Head Coach Marcus Arroyo, but those dominos are not falling for just head coaches. Word out of Boise is that one of their staff is going back to his alma mater.

Here’s an update on the UNLV head coaching position. Don’t know who these “sources” are, surprised Urban Meyer not added to this list if one is shooting for the moon.

MW Basketball News

San Diego State moves up two spots, UNLV and New Mexico also received votes.

Players of the Week

Max Rice averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in @BroncoSportsMBB's 2-0 week with wins over CSUN and Texas A&M



He scored a career-high 25 points in the win over Texas A&M #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/6fUirg0wn4 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 5, 2022

.@UNMLoboMBB's Donovan Dent scored a career-high 13 points in the win against Saint Mary's, helping the Lobos remain unbeaten this season and snapping the Gaels' 23-game home win streak #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/oZ2xSRV5Vd — Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 5, 2022

First RPI/NET rankings, six MW teams in top 65, but definitely not in the order you might think...

The first NET rankings for the 2022-23 season.https://t.co/sVoTdXbQR7 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 5, 2022

Kudos to New Mexico MBB Head Coach...

Maybe caught looking ahead to their game with in-state rival Colorado, the Rams could not stop Northern Colorado from scoring in an upset loss.

Other MW Sports News

Appearing in the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2010, the Aggies fell to 6th-seeded Arkansas.

