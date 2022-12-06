Mountaintop View 12-6-22

The chaos known as the Transfer Portal is upon us with just over two weeks from Early Signing Period for football. Check out the links/content for other news in conference football, basketball, and the end to a historic season in women’s volleyball. Enjoy!!
MW Football News
Gentlemen, start your engines....
It is December 5. The transfer portal is officially open for all college football players. pic.twitter.com/z0WKdwsMpy— 247Sports (@247Sports) December 5, 2022
Kansas State, Utah, and Washington the big land-grabbers...
Post Conference Championship Empire Map pic.twitter.com/7c4f4bfXqH— CFB Home (@CFBHome) December 5, 2022
College Football Playoff, Bowl Game First Thought Predictions, Analysis
Now that the bowl lineups have been announced, College Football News takes a first stab at early predictions.
Boise State assistant Poppinga expected to leave Broncos for BYU
The coaching dominos started last week with UNLV letting go of Head Coach Marcus Arroyo, but those dominos are not falling for just head coaches. Word out of Boise is that one of their staff is going back to his alma mater.
Sources add Orgeron, Petersen to list of UNLV candidates
Here’s an update on the UNLV head coaching position. Don’t know who these “sources” are, surprised Urban Meyer not added to this list if one is shooting for the moon.
MW Basketball News
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL
San Diego State moves up two spots, UNLV and New Mexico also received votes.
Players of the Week
Max Rice averaged 16.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in @BroncoSportsMBB's 2-0 week with wins over CSUN and Texas A&M— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 5, 2022
He scored a career-high 25 points in the win over Texas A&M #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/6fUirg0wn4
.@UNMLoboMBB's Donovan Dent scored a career-high 13 points in the win against Saint Mary's, helping the Lobos remain unbeaten this season and snapping the Gaels' 23-game home win streak #AtThePEAK | #MWMBB | #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/oZ2xSRV5Vd— Mountain West (@MountainWest) December 5, 2022
First RPI/NET rankings, six MW teams in top 65, but definitely not in the order you might think...
The first NET rankings for the 2022-23 season.https://t.co/sVoTdXbQR7— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 5, 2022
Kudos to New Mexico MBB Head Coach...
@LoboCoachPitino is the ESPN Power Rankings Coach of the Week!!#GoLobos— Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) December 5, 2022
https://t.co/vn7PmTmMKD pic.twitter.com/gmT6lg6ZYg
Takeaways from Colorado State basketball’s shocking loss to Northern Colorado
Maybe caught looking ahead to their game with in-state rival Colorado, the Rams could not stop Northern Colorado from scoring in an upset loss.
Other MW Sports News
Utah State Volleyball’s Historic Season Comes to an End at NCAA Tournament
Appearing in the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2010, the Aggies fell to 6th-seeded Arkansas.
On the horizon:
- Later today: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Mountain West Championship edition.
- Later today: Reacts Questions: Bowl Games
- Later today: 2022 Post-Season Awards
- Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: 2022 Moutain West Team Offensive and Defensive Rankings
- Coming Wednesday: 2022 Best Position Units by Team
Loading comments...