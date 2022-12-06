The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Mountain West Championship Game

The Mountain West Championship Game is behind us and the Fresno State Bulldogs are the new champions. This game did not exactly go as expected, but elite defensive play and opportunistic special teams were the difference makers. Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and ugly moments from the Mountain West Championship Game.

The Good

Elite Defensive Play

Both defenses came in with excellent game plans and executed them wonderfully. This was one of those games where special teams play and turnovers were the difference makers. Both defenses put up performances worthy of a championship.

Nikko Remigio and Cam Lockridge Shine

I went into this game thinking it would be a battle between two exciting quarterbacks. Neither Haener nor Green put up big numbers. Nikko Remigio’s electric punt return and two Lockridge interceptions were the difference in the game.

The Bad

Taylen Green Finally Has His Freshman Moment

Taylen Green looked overwhelmed from the opening drive. Fresno’s defense played great, but open receivers were there and pass protection was solid. Green was making poor reads in the option and missed open targets on multiple occasions.

A Questionable Call Changes the Game

The Broncos brought the pressure on a Bulldog punt and Boise State would have had the ball with an opportunity to take the lead. Unfortunately for the Broncos, Jaylen Clark was called for roughing the punter. I personally thought it looked more like a five-yard penalty. The Bulldogs marched down the field for a touchdown, and the rest is history.

The Ugly

Quarterback Play Underwhelms

I really thought this game would feature elite quarterback play. That didn’t turn out to be the case. Both quarterbacks struggled at times, but ultimately, Haener was able to avoid turnovers and played just well enough for Fresno State to come away with the victory.

Boise State Abandons the Run Game

The Broncos owe the success they had this season to Dirk Koetter. He stepped into a tough situation and rose to the occasion. But the Broncos abandoning a run game that was finding some success was a bit puzzling.

That’s it for this edition of “The Good, the Bad, the Ugly.” Which moments from the championship game stood out to you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.