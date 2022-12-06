Mountain West Connection 2022 Postseason Awards.

Here at MWCConnection, we continue to have content reviewing this football season, both this week as well as over the months to come.

Yesterday, we released our postseason all-MWC teams. Today, we are releasing our postseason awards. Like yesterday’s post, our team members submitted their picks, and the players and teams with the most votes won out. Take a look at what we said in the preseason here and then view what we compiled below:

Awards

Offensive Player of the Year:

RB Brad Roberts (Air Force)

Defensive Player of the Year:

DE David Perales (Fresno State)

Special Teams Player of the Year:

K John Hoyland (Wyoming)

Offensive Breakout Player of the Year:

RB Aidan Robbins (UNLV)

Defensive Breakout Player of the Year:

LB Austin Ajiake (UNLV)

Offensive Freshman of the Year:

QB Taylen Green (Boise State)

Defensive Freshman of the Year:

DB Ike Larsen (Utah State)

Coach of the Year:

Andy Avalos (Boise State)

Team Breakdown:

Boise State: 2

UNLV: 2

Air Force: 1

Fresno State: 1

Utah State: 1

Wyoming: 1

Notes:

Offensive Breakout, Defensive Breakout, and Offensive Freshman of the year were all unanimous choices.

Two other awards were one vote away from being unanimous (OPOY, defensive freshman)

Coach of the year and Defensive POY were the closest races.

Three different players received votes for defensive player of the year, the only category to have more than two people receiving votes.

No one who was on our preseason list made our postseason list. Jeff Tedford came the closest.

There it is. So let’s hear it. Who did we snub? Who did we put on here that shouldn’t be? Let’s hear your feedback in the comments section.

Coming tomorrow: Our coverage continues as we will take a look at which teams had the best position units in 2022.