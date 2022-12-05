UNLV Puts Up Big Numbers in San Diego

Recap

The Rebels started off slow being down the first part of the first half. However, they kept the game close by not getting below a deficit of 5 points. They took their first lead with 10:55 left in the first half after Jackie Johnson III hit a shot from behind the arc to put the Rebels up 15-14. G Keshon Gilbert made a layup on the next possession, with Johnson III assisting, to put them 17-14.

The Rebels ran away with the game after this possession. They went on an 8-0 run then after a Torero two-point jump shot, another 8-0 run. In a little over 3 minutes, the Runnin’ Rebels went on a 16-4 run putting them up 33-18 with a little over 6 minutes left in the first half.

The first half ended with a G EJ Harkness jumper putting the Rebels up 49-28.

The second half, the Rebels were able to keep their distance against the Toreros. They did not have an electric half like the first, but they were able to close out the victory. San Diego actually scored more points than them in the second half, but it was not enough to make the comeback. The scored 50 in this half and the Rebels scored 46.

The Rebels improve to 8-0 and have not missed a beat coming off of last season.

Stats

G EJ Harkness - 17 PTS 5 AST 1 REB

G Luis Gutierrez - 19 PTS 1 AST 5 REB

Justin Webster - 16 PTS 1 AST 2 REB

Jackie Johnson III - 12 PTS 2 AST 4 REB

G Keshon Gilbert - 6 PTS 7 AST 1 REB

C David Muoka - 8 PTS 8 REB

Next Game

The Runnin’ Rebels next game is Wednesday, December 7th back at the Thomas and Mack Center against Hawaii. Game time is 7:00 PM PST, 10:00 PM EST, and 5:00 PM Hawaii time.

#BEaREBEL