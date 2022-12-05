Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

The Mountain West Championship Game is behind us, and Fresno State is the new conference champion. The Bulldogs used a solid performance from their special teams and defense to leave Boise as the conference champions. Let’s take a look at the top performers from this past weekend.

Offensive Player of the Week

Jake Haener (Fresno State)

This was far from Haener’s best performance. Thankfully for the Bulldogs, the defense and special teams came to play. Haener may not have put up the gaudy numbers we are used to, but he was good enough. Haener finished the game by completing 17 of 27 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown.

Defensive Player of the Week

Cam Lockridge (Fresno State)

The Bulldog defensive back came up with two huge interceptions and added 46 return yards. You could make a strong argument that Lockridge was the overall player of the game.

Special Teams Player of the Week

Nikko Remigio (Fresno State)

Remigio was a game-changer on special teams. He tallied up 139 total return yards, including a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown. The Bulldog offense struggled to move the ball most of the game; Remigio’s punt return changed the momentum of this game.

Who do you think the top performers from this past weekend were? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.