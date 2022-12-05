The MWCConnection All-MWC 2022 Post-Season Teams

The official all-MWC team will be released later this week. Here at MWCConnection, we are getting involved in the fun by releasing our own post-season content ahead of time.

Members of our team submitted their list of votes and we took the top vote-getters at each position to form our two teams. Since offensive formations are so different, we put 2 RBs and 2 WRs on the team, plus a FLEX, which can be either be a RB or WR. Defensively, we just use a traditional 4-3 with a FLEX thrown in as well for its positions. For special teams, we have a kicker, a punter, and a returner. For reference, here was our pre-season 2021 team from the start of the season.

Disclaimer: There are a lot of great players in the conference and only so many spots. Arguments can be made for many guys to be mentioned or on a higher team. There will always be snubs. Always. Try to treat this list as a group of guys who are for the most part deserving but it’s not as inclusive as it should be. There are other deserving players as well, but we feel everyone who did make it is deserving.

With that being said, here is the 2022 Mountain West Connection All-MWC Postseason Team:

First Team:

Quarterback

Jake Haener (Fresno State)

Running Backs

Brad Roberts (Air Force)

George Holani (Boise State)

Wide Receivers

Tory Horton (Colorado State)

Jalen Moreno-Cropper (Fresno State)

Flex

Jordan Mims (Fresno State)

Tight End

Caleb Williams (Hawaii)

Offensive Line

Isaac Cochran (Air Force)

John Ojukwu (Boise State)

Ilm Manning (Hawaii)

Cade Bennett (San Diego State)

Frank Crum (Wyoming)

Defensive Line

Jonah Tavai (San Diego State)

Viliami Fehoko (San Jose State)

Edge

David Perales (Fresno State)

Cade Hall (San Jose State)

Linebackers

Kyle Harmon (San Jose State)

DJ Schramm (Boise State)

Easton Gibbs (Wyoming)

Defensive Backs

JL Skinner (Boise State)

Jerrick Reed (New Mexico)

Bentlee Sanders (Nevada)

Evan Williams (Fresno State)

Flex

Austin Ajiake (UNLV)

Kicker

John Hoyland (Wyoming)

Punter

Jack Browning (San Diego State)

Long Snapper

Isaiah Perez (New Mexico)

Returner

Jordan Byrd (San Diego State)

Second Team:

Quarterback

Chevan Cordeiro (SJSU)

Running Backs

Titus Swen (Wyoming)

Aidan Robbins (UNLV)

Wide Receivers

Elijah Cooks (San Jose State)

Nikko Remigio (Fresno State)

Flex

Calvin Tyler (Utah State)

Tight End

Mark Redman (San Diego State)

Offensive Line

Alfred Edwards III (Utah State)

Alama Uluave (San Diego State)

Cade Beresford (Boise State)

Everett Smalley (Air Force)

Kaleb Holcomb (Air Force)

Defensive Line

Scott Matlock (Boise State)

Dom Peterson (Nevada)

Edge

Devonne Harris (Wyoming)

Adam Plant (UNLV)

Linebackers

Levelle Bailey (Fresno State)

Caden McDonald (San Diego State)

Cody Moon (New Mexico)

Defensive Backs

Ike Larsen (Utah State)

Trey Taylor (Air Force)

Cam Lockridge (Fresno State)

Patrick McMorris (San Diego State)

Flex

Jack Howell (Colorado State)

Kicker

Jonah Dalmas (Boise State)

Punter

Aaron Rodriguez (New Mexico)

Long Snapper

Austin Ortega (Nevada)

Returner

Nikko Remigio (Fresno State)

Breakdown by team (1st team in parenthesis): 56 total players

Fresno State: 9 (5)

San Diego State: 8 (4)

Boise State: 7 (4)

Wyoming: 5 (3)

Air Force: 5 (2)

San Jose State: 5 (3)

New Mexico: 4 (2)

Hawaii: 2 (2)

Nevada: 3 (1)

UNLV: 3 (1)

Utah State: 3 (0)

Colorado State: 2 (1)

Notes:

There were 12 unanimous selections: Brad Roberts, Tory Horton, Isaac Cochran, John Ojukwu, Jonah Tavai, Viliami Fehoko, David Perales, Cade Hall, JL Skinner, John Hoyland, Isaiah Perez, and Jordan Byrd. A few others were one vote away from achieving that status.

Just like the preseason, all 12 teams are represented. However, Utah State was the only team with a first-team selection.

Things went pretty much according to the script. Fresno State, the top team, had the most players. the other top teams were next on the list. New Mexico was a bit of a surprise, having more players than five teams. Utah State having only two players was also a bit of a surprise.

The number of players from each team did not change much from the preseason list. Fresno State and Boise State pretty much switched places, as did Utah State and San Jose State. Everyone else basically stayed the same.

Teams like Hawaii, Colorado State and New Mexico may not have had many players appear, but they made the most of it, with all or the majority of their players making the first team.

The divide between the first and second-team players in terms of votes was pretty clear for some positions but not all. Offensive line, and defensive back had the smallest separation in votes between the two teams.

There were a few tough battles for second-team spots. Specifically, wide receiver, tight end, offensive line, linebacker, and specialist positions all had some tough calls, and arguments could have been made for a few others to appear on our lists.

There it is. So let’s hear it. Who did we snub? Who did we put on here that shouldn’t be? Let’s hear your feedback in the comments section.

Coming tomorrow: Our picks for Mountain West Conference awards.