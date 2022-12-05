Mountaintop View 12-5-22. Bulldog champions, Rebels winning, Cowboys losing, Bowl games, future games.

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off conference championship weekend and bowl announcements, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

It was a defensive struggle to be sure. 0-0 after a quarter and 14-6 at half. However, the Fresno State offense kept going and were able to take advantage of some Boise State miscues and made sure to put points on the board. It wasn’t Jake Haner’s best game of the season but he was effective nonetheless and ended his college career as a conference champion. The Bulldogs were the MWC’s hottest team in the second half of the season and capped off their run by winning eight straight games.

The UNLV men’s basketball team remains undefeated as their defense continues to be “annoying”, frustrating opponents with their aggressiveness. Coach Kevin Kruger has this team playing very well in the early going and it’s great to see.

The Wyoming men’s basketball team had huge aspirations this season, getting their two top players back from last season and adding some big-time transfers. However, the year has not gone as expected, with the returning players both hurt and the transfer players being good but not great while they attempt to shoulder the load. After this latest loss, the Cowboys acknowledge their at-large hopes have likely been dashed and they need to set their sights on getting healthy for the conference slate.

Bowl Announcements

Go get that french fry bath, @SanJoseStateFB



The Spartans take on Eastern Michigan on Dec. 20 in the Idaho Potato Bowl

Future Games

Two more games to mark down



Hawai'i vs. Kansas

2028 in Honolulu

2032 in Lawrence



https://t.co/qYYgv0mmZk#BRADDAHHOOD pic.twitter.com/PwSlHA3rUl — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) December 2, 2022

On the horizon: