Mountaintop View 12-5-22. Bulldog champions, Rebels winning, Cowboys losing, Bowl games, future games.

By MikeWittmann
NCAA Football: Mountain West Championship-Fresno State at Boise State

It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off conference championship weekend and bowl announcements, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.

Bulldogs take care of business, win the Mountain West championship.

It was a defensive struggle to be sure. 0-0 after a quarter and 14-6 at half. However, the Fresno State offense kept going and were able to take advantage of some Boise State miscues and made sure to put points on the board. It wasn’t Jake Haner’s best game of the season but he was effective nonetheless and ended his college career as a conference champion. The Bulldogs were the MWC’s hottest team in the second half of the season and capped off their run by winning eight straight games.

Runnin’ Rebels move to 8-0.

The UNLV men’s basketball team remains undefeated as their defense continues to be “annoying”, frustrating opponents with their aggressiveness. Coach Kevin Kruger has this team playing very well in the early going and it’s great to see.

Cowboys skid continues.

The Wyoming men’s basketball team had huge aspirations this season, getting their two top players back from last season and adding some big-time transfers. However, the year has not gone as expected, with the returning players both hurt and the transfer players being good but not great while they attempt to shoulder the load. After this latest loss, the Cowboys acknowledge their at-large hopes have likely been dashed and they need to set their sights on getting healthy for the conference slate.

Bowl Announcements

Future Games

On the horizon:

  • Later today: Players of the Week: MWC Championship
  • Later today: A new MWC Recruiting Roundup with the latest news, offers, and commitments.
  • Later today: 2022 Post-season All Mountain West teams
  • Later today: Final Power Rankings
  • Coming Tuesday: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Mountain West Championship edition.
  • Coming Tuesday: Reacts Questions: Bowl Games
  • Coming Tuesday: 2022 Post Season Awards
  • Coming Wednesday: Peak Perspective: 2022 Moutain West Team Offensive and Defensive Rankings
  • Coming Wednesday: 2022 Best Position Units by Team

